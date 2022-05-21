All Alolan Geodude Pokémon Go Community Day A Rocky Road Research tasks and rewards

Get ready to rock and load with the Pokémon Go May Community Day, as Alolan Geodude and its railgun of a final evolution begin appearing more frequently for players from 11am to 2pm local time on May 21.
As always, players will see an increased number of the featured Pokémon in the wild, with Shiny Alolan Geodude also being available as players encounter the Rock/Electric-type. And, for anyone who evolves an Alolan Geodude into an Alolan Golem, it will know the event-exclusive move Rollout.
Additionally, players will get triple Catch Stardust, double Catch Candy, and a 50 percent trade cost reduction. Incense and Lure Module durations will likewise be increased, running for a full three hours as per usual with Community Day events.
Players will also be able to purchase the $1 Community Day Special Research story: A Rocky Road, and complete event-exclusive Field Research to earn additional rewards.
Here are all of the research tasks and rewards for both sets, so you can knock them out before the event ends.
Community Day Special Research
A Rocky Road page one
- Power up Pokémon 10 times
- 15 Poké Balls
- Catch 15 Geodude
- Alolan Geodude encounter
- Make five Nice Throws
- Kantonian Geodude encounter
Total Rewards: 2,000 Stardust, 15 Geodude Candy, and one Lure Module.
A Rocky Road page two
- Catch 15 Geodude
- 30 Geodude Candy
- Transfer 10 Pokémon
- Alolan Geodude encounter
- Evolve three Geodude
- 10 Pinap Berries
Total Rewards: 1,500 XP, a Geodude encounter, and one Poffin.
A Rocky Road page three
- Make three Great Curveball Throws
- 50 Geodude Candy
- Evolve one Graveler
- One Incense
- Transfer 10 Pokémon
- 15 Great Balls
Total Rewards: 2,500 XP, one Rocket Radar, and 15 Ultra Balls.
A Rocky Road page four
- Claim Reward
- Two Silver Pinap Berries
- Claim Reward
- Two Golden Razz Berries
- Claim Reward
- 3,500 XP
Total Rewards: 3,000 Stardust, Alolan Golem encounter, and two Rare Candy.
Event-exclusive Field Research
- Catch three Geodude
- Alolan Geodude encounter
- Five Great Balls
- One Golden Razz Berry
- Two Ultra Balls
- Two Pinap Berries
- 500 Stardust
- Spin five PokéStops or Gyms
- 600 Stardust
- Five Pinap Berries
- Use a Pinap Berry to help catch a Pokémon
- Alolan Geodude encounter
- Five Pinap Berries
- 600 Stardust
- Walk 1km
- Alolan Geodude encounter
- Five Great Balls
- One Golden Razz Berry
- Two Ultra Balls
- Two Pinap Berries
- 500 Stardust