All Alolan Geodude Pokémon Go Community Day A Rocky Road Research tasks and rewards

Get ready to rock and load with the Pokémon Go May Community Day, as Alolan Geodude and its railgun of a final evolution begin appearing more frequently for players from 11am to 2pm local time on May 21.

As always, players will see an increased number of the featured Pokémon in the wild, with Shiny Alolan Geodude also being available as players encounter the Rock/Electric-type. And, for anyone who evolves an Alolan Geodude into an Alolan Golem, it will know the event-exclusive move Rollout.

Additionally, players will get triple Catch Stardust, double Catch Candy, and a 50 percent trade cost reduction. Incense and Lure Module durations will likewise be increased, running for a full three hours as per usual with Community Day events.

Players will also be able to purchase the $1 Community Day Special Research story: A Rocky Road, and complete event-exclusive Field Research to earn additional rewards.

Here are all of the research tasks and rewards for both sets, so you can knock them out before the event ends.

Community Day Special Research

A Rocky Road page one

Power up Pokémon 10 times 15 Poké Balls

Catch 15 Geodude Alolan Geodude encounter

Make five Nice Throws Kantonian Geodude encounter



Total Rewards: 2,000 Stardust, 15 Geodude Candy, and one Lure Module.

A Rocky Road page two

Catch 15 Geodude 30 Geodude Candy

Transfer 10 Pokémon Alolan Geodude encounter

Evolve three Geodude 10 Pinap Berries



Total Rewards: 1,500 XP, a Geodude encounter, and one Poffin.

A Rocky Road page three

Make three Great Curveball Throws 50 Geodude Candy

Evolve one Graveler One Incense

Transfer 10 Pokémon 15 Great Balls



Total Rewards: 2,500 XP, one Rocket Radar, and 15 Ultra Balls.

A Rocky Road page four

Claim Reward Two Silver Pinap Berries

Claim Reward Two Golden Razz Berries

Claim Reward 3,500 XP



Total Rewards: 3,000 Stardust, Alolan Golem encounter, and two Rare Candy.

Event-exclusive Field Research