All Aeos Gem bundles and costs in Pokémon UNITE

Pokémon UNITE is a MOBA title that brings dozens of Pokémon into a new world where players can take part in quick and competitive matches. And, because UNITE is a free-to-play title, players can jump in and give it a try at no cost—though it does incorporate various microtransactions for certain parts of the game.

Like most FTP games, UNITE is technically classified as “free-to-start,” which is a common term used to describe a game that starts as F2P but offers players optional in-game purchases to unlock content faster.

For UNITE, the in-game purchases are represented by Aeos Gems, which can be used instead of the game’s free currency to purchase basic things like cosmetic items for playable Pokémon and the player’s trainer character.

The main use for these Aeos Gems is to skip the grind for earnable currencies and quickly unlock playable Pokémon, cosmetics, and other items.

Along with earning Aeos Gems through various in-game tasks, players can also purchase them directly through the shop. If you are interested in seeing what bundles are available, here are all of the Aeos Gem offers currently available in UNITE.

Aeos Gem bundles

Regular Bundles

60 Aeos Gems: $0.99 Also includes 60 bonus Aeos Gems for the first purchase

245 Aeos Gems: $3.99 Also includes 245 bonus Aeos Gems for the first purchase

490 Aeos Gems: $7.99 Also includes 490 bonus Aeos Gems for the first purchase

1,220 Aeos Gems: $19.99 Also includes 1,220 bonus Aeos Gems for the first purchase



Bonus Bundles

2,450 Aeos Gems: $39.99 Also includes 290 bonus Aeos Gems

3,050 Aeos Gems: $49.99 Also includes 450 bonus Aeos Gems

6,000 Aeos Gems: $99.99 Also includes 1,100 bonus Aeos Gems



For comparison, Unite Licenses can cost 345, 460, or 575 Aeos Gems depending on the Pokémon, which means to unlock just one Pokémon, players will need to spend $7.99 if they don’t own them and have already used the First Time purchase bonus.

Additionally, while these bundles are available on Switch and mobile versions of the game, premium currency does not transfer between platforms. So while you can use purchased content on your account regardless of platform, you won’t have the Aeos Gems available on both.

But the good news is, if you want to take advantage of additional First Time purchase bonuses, you get those offers once on Switch and mobile too.