All A Mega Moment Special Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

Niantic has placed a big focus on Mega Evolution over the last several weeks in Pokémon Go, giving the mechanic a major rework and now hosting the A Mega Moment event.

During this event, players will encounter Mega Kangaskhan for the first time in Mega Raids, with other bonuses and content giving other Pokémon capable of Mega Evolving some time to shine too. This includes increased spawns for Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Slowpoke, Gastly, Mareep, Buneary, and Snover, along with an increased chance of encountering Shiny Kangaskhan.

Running from just April 29 to May 1, the event is small but does contain a lot of things to do, including a new Special Research story with branching tasks centered around Venusaur, Charizard, and Blastoise. Field Research will also be available, with players earning tons of Mega Energy for some featured Pokémon.

With all of that in mind, here are all of the research tasks and rewards you can finish during A Mega Moment, along with all of the various paths you can take in the Special Research story.

A Mega Moment Special Research

A Mega Moment page one

Catch three Pokémon Bulbasaur encounter

Catch three Pokémon Charmander encounter

Catch three Pokémon Squirtle encounter



Total Rewards: 500 XP, 200 Stardust, and 10 Poké Balls

Branched Choice

Choose Venusaur

Choose Charizard

Choose Blastoise

A Mega Moment page two (Venusaur)

Catch five Pokémon 10 Poké Balls

Use five Berries to help catch Pokémon 10 Great Balls

Power up Pokémon five times 10 Poké Balls



Total Rewards: 200 Venusaur Mega Energy, one Premium Battle Pass, and a Venusaur encounter

A Mega Moment page two (Charizard)

Catch five Pokémon 10 Poké Balls

Use five Berries to help catch Pokémon 10 Great Balls

Power up Pokémon five times 10 Poké Balls



Total Rewards: 200 Charizard Mega Energy, one Premium Battle Pass, and a Charizard encounter

A Mega Moment page two (Blastoise)

Catch five Pokémon 10 Poké Balls

Use five Berries to help catch Pokémon 10 Great Balls

Power up Pokémon five times 10 Poké Balls



Total Rewards: 200 Blastoise Mega Energy, one Premium Battle Pass, and a Blastoise encounter

A Mega Moment page three (Venusaur)

Earn five hears with your Buddy 50 Venusaur Mega Energy

Power up Pokémon 10 times 50 Venusaur Mega Energy

Mega Evolve a Venusaur One Charged TM



Total Rewards: 1,000 XP, 600 Stardust, and 100 Venusaur Mega Energy

A Mega Moment page three (Charizard)

Earn five hears with your Buddy 50 Charizard Mega Energy

Power up Pokémon 10 times 50 Charizard Mega Energy

Mega Evolve a Charizard One Charged TM



Total Rewards: 1,000 XP, 600 Stardust, and 100 Charizard Mega Energy

A Mega Moment page three (Blastoise)

Earn five hears with your Buddy 50 Blastoise Mega Energy

Power up Pokémon 10 times 50 Blastoise Mega Energy

Mega Evolve a Blastoise One Charged TM



Total Rewards: 1,000 XP, 600 Stardust, and 100 Blastoise Mega Energy

A Mega Moment page four (Venusaur)

Win a raid Six Revives

Defeat a Team Go Rocket Grunt Two Silver Pinap Berries

Take a Snapshot of your Buddy Six Hyper Potions



Total Rewards: 2,000 XP, 1,500 Stardust, and 100 Venusaur Mega Energy

A Mega Moment page four (Charizard)

Win a raid Six Revives

Defeat a Team Go Rocket Grunt Two Silver Pinap Berries

Take a Snapshot of your Buddy Six Hyper Potions



Total Rewards: 2,000 XP, 1,500 Stardust, and 100 Charizard Mega Energy

A Mega Moment page four (Blastoise)

Win a raid Six Revives

Defeat a Team Go Rocket Grunt Two Silver Pinap Berries

Take a Snapshot of your Buddy Six Hyper Potions



Total Rewards: 2,000 XP, 1,500 Stardust, and 100 Blastoise Mega Energy

Event-exclusive Field Research