All A Mega Moment Special Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

Niantic has placed a big focus on Mega Evolution over the last several weeks in Pokémon Go, giving the mechanic a major rework and now hosting the A Mega Moment event.
During this event, players will encounter Mega Kangaskhan for the first time in Mega Raids, with other bonuses and content giving other Pokémon capable of Mega Evolving some time to shine too. This includes increased spawns for Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Slowpoke, Gastly, Mareep, Buneary, and Snover, along with an increased chance of encountering Shiny Kangaskhan.
Running from just April 29 to May 1, the event is small but does contain a lot of things to do, including a new Special Research story with branching tasks centered around Venusaur, Charizard, and Blastoise. Field Research will also be available, with players earning tons of Mega Energy for some featured Pokémon.
With all of that in mind, here are all of the research tasks and rewards you can finish during A Mega Moment, along with all of the various paths you can take in the Special Research story.
A Mega Moment Special Research
A Mega Moment page one
- Catch three Pokémon
- Bulbasaur encounter
- Catch three Pokémon
- Charmander encounter
- Catch three Pokémon
- Squirtle encounter
Total Rewards: 500 XP, 200 Stardust, and 10 Poké Balls
Branched Choice
- Choose Venusaur
- Choose Charizard
- Choose Blastoise
A Mega Moment page two (Venusaur)
- Catch five Pokémon
- 10 Poké Balls
- Use five Berries to help catch Pokémon
- 10 Great Balls
- Power up Pokémon five times
- 10 Poké Balls
Total Rewards: 200 Venusaur Mega Energy, one Premium Battle Pass, and a Venusaur encounter
A Mega Moment page two (Charizard)
- Catch five Pokémon
- 10 Poké Balls
- Use five Berries to help catch Pokémon
- 10 Great Balls
- Power up Pokémon five times
- 10 Poké Balls
Total Rewards: 200 Charizard Mega Energy, one Premium Battle Pass, and a Charizard encounter
A Mega Moment page two (Blastoise)
- Catch five Pokémon
- 10 Poké Balls
- Use five Berries to help catch Pokémon
- 10 Great Balls
- Power up Pokémon five times
- 10 Poké Balls
Total Rewards: 200 Blastoise Mega Energy, one Premium Battle Pass, and a Blastoise encounter
A Mega Moment page three (Venusaur)
- Earn five hears with your Buddy
- 50 Venusaur Mega Energy
- Power up Pokémon 10 times
- 50 Venusaur Mega Energy
- Mega Evolve a Venusaur
- One Charged TM
Total Rewards: 1,000 XP, 600 Stardust, and 100 Venusaur Mega Energy
A Mega Moment page three (Charizard)
- Earn five hears with your Buddy
- 50 Charizard Mega Energy
- Power up Pokémon 10 times
- 50 Charizard Mega Energy
- Mega Evolve a Charizard
- One Charged TM
Total Rewards: 1,000 XP, 600 Stardust, and 100 Charizard Mega Energy
A Mega Moment page three (Blastoise)
- Earn five hears with your Buddy
- 50 Blastoise Mega Energy
- Power up Pokémon 10 times
- 50 Blastoise Mega Energy
- Mega Evolve a Blastoise
- One Charged TM
Total Rewards: 1,000 XP, 600 Stardust, and 100 Blastoise Mega Energy
A Mega Moment page four (Venusaur)
- Win a raid
- Six Revives
- Defeat a Team Go Rocket Grunt
- Two Silver Pinap Berries
- Take a Snapshot of your Buddy
- Six Hyper Potions
Total Rewards: 2,000 XP, 1,500 Stardust, and 100 Venusaur Mega Energy
A Mega Moment page four (Charizard)
- Win a raid
- Six Revives
- Defeat a Team Go Rocket Grunt
- Two Silver Pinap Berries
- Take a Snapshot of your Buddy
- Six Hyper Potions
Total Rewards: 2,000 XP, 1,500 Stardust, and 100 Charizard Mega Energy
A Mega Moment page four (Blastoise)
- Win a raid
- Six Revives
- Defeat a Team Go Rocket Grunt
- Two Silver Pinap Berries
- Take a Snapshot of your Buddy
- Six Hyper Potions
Total Rewards: 2,000 XP, 1,500 Stardust, and 100 Blastoise Mega Energy
Event-exclusive Field Research
- Power up a Pokémon five times
- 25 Venusaur Mega Energy
- 25 Charizard Mega Energy
- 25 Blastoise Mega Energy
- 25 Beedrill Mega Energy
- 25 Pidgeot Mega Energy
- 25 Slowbro Mega Energy
- 25 Gengar Mega Energy
- 25 Gyarados Mega Energy
- 25 Aerodactyl Mega Energy
- 25 Ampharos Mega Energy
- 25 Steelix Mega Energy
- 25 Houndoom Mega Energy
- 25 Manectric Mega Energy
- 25 Altaria Mega Energy
- 25 Absol Mega Energy
- 25 Lopunny Mega Energy
- Abomasnow Mega Energy
- Power up a Pokémon 10 times
- 70 Venusaur Mega Energy
- 70 Charizard Mega Energy
- 70 Blastoise Mega Energy
- 70 Beedrill Mega Energy
- 70 Pidgeot Mega Energy
- 70 Slowbro Mega Energy
- 70 Gengar Mega Energy
- 70 Gyarados Mega Energy
- 70 Aerodactyl Mega Energy
- 70 Ampharos Mega Energy
- 70 Steelix Mega Energy
- 70 Houndoom Mega Energy
- 70 Manectric Mega Energy
- 70 Altaria Mega Energy
- 70 Absol Mega Energy
- 70 Lopunny Mega Energy
- 70 Abomasnow Mega Energy