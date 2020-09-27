Aerowolf Limax win PUBG Mobile Pro League Indonesia season 2

Three teams have made it to the SEA Finals.

Image via Tencent

Season two of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Indonesia has drawn to a close with the finals concluding today. Aerowolf Limax emerged as the champions of the league and have pocketed $20,000.

Defending champions Bigetron RA, who finished in first place during the regular season, seemed to be playing offhandedly in the finals, getting only one chicken dinner and finishing in the 10th position. The team had already qualified for the SEA Finals for being the winners of the regular season. They have also received a direct invite to the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) as the champions of the World League (PMWL) East.

Aerowold Limax, on the other hand, played passively in the finals. They got 68 kills and 116 placement points, which accounted for the majority of their total points. While they didn’t manage many kills, Aerowolf still finished at the top of the leaderboards.

Image via Tencent

Here are the overall standings of the PMPL Indonesia season two:

TeamWWCDPlace pointsKillsTotal points
1.Aerowolf LimaxOne11668184
2.Aura EsportsOne9074164
3.Boom EsportsThree10954163
4.Victom SoversThree7670146
5.Louvre KingsOne7372145
6.RRQ RYUZero6479143
7.Onic EsportsTwo6575140
8.ION EsportsThree7562137
9.Morph TeamOne7264136
10.Bigetron RAOne6069129
11.The Pillars SlayerOne8047127
12.Geek Fam IDZero5568123
13.Siren EsportsOne6751118
14.Evos EsportsZero4861109
15.Draniz AvengersZero285078
16.Alter Ego EsportsZero383573

With this, Aerowolf LIMAX and Aura Esports have also qualified for the SEA Finals. The top four teams from the SEA Finals will make it to the $2 million PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) which will begin in late November.