Aerowolf Limax win PUBG Mobile Pro League Indonesia season 2

Season two of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Indonesia has drawn to a close with the finals concluding today. Aerowolf Limax emerged as the champions of the league and have pocketed $20,000.
Defending champions Bigetron RA, who finished in first place during the regular season, seemed to be playing offhandedly in the finals, getting only one chicken dinner and finishing in the 10th position. The team had already qualified for the SEA Finals for being the winners of the regular season. They have also received a direct invite to the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) as the champions of the World League (PMWL) East.
Aerowold Limax, on the other hand, played passively in the finals. They got 68 kills and 116 placement points, which accounted for the majority of their total points. While they didn’t manage many kills, Aerowolf still finished at the top of the leaderboards.
Here are the overall standings of the PMPL Indonesia season two:
|Team
|WWCD
|Place points
|Kills
|Total points
|1.
|Aerowolf Limax
|One
|116
|68
|184
|2.
|Aura Esports
|One
|90
|74
|164
|3.
|Boom Esports
|Three
|109
|54
|163
|4.
|Victom Sovers
|Three
|76
|70
|146
|5.
|Louvre Kings
|One
|73
|72
|145
|6.
|RRQ RYU
|Zero
|64
|79
|143
|7.
|Onic Esports
|Two
|65
|75
|140
|8.
|ION Esports
|Three
|75
|62
|137
|9.
|Morph Team
|One
|72
|64
|136
|10.
|Bigetron RA
|One
|60
|69
|129
|11.
|The Pillars Slayer
|One
|80
|47
|127
|12.
|Geek Fam ID
|Zero
|55
|68
|123
|13.
|Siren Esports
|One
|67
|51
|118
|14.
|Evos Esports
|Zero
|48
|61
|109
|15.
|Draniz Avengers
|Zero
|28
|50
|78
|16.
|Alter Ego Esports
|Zero
|38
|35
|73
With this, Aerowolf LIMAX and Aura Esports have also qualified for the SEA Finals. The top four teams from the SEA Finals will make it to the $2 million PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) which will begin in late November.