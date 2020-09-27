Aerowolf Limax win PUBG Mobile Pro League Indonesia season 2

Season two of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Indonesia has drawn to a close with the finals concluding today. Aerowolf Limax emerged as the champions of the league and have pocketed $20,000.

Defending champions Bigetron RA, who finished in first place during the regular season, seemed to be playing offhandedly in the finals, getting only one chicken dinner and finishing in the 10th position. The team had already qualified for the SEA Finals for being the winners of the regular season. They have also received a direct invite to the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) as the champions of the World League (PMWL) East.

Aerowold Limax, on the other hand, played passively in the finals. They got 68 kills and 116 placement points, which accounted for the majority of their total points. While they didn’t manage many kills, Aerowolf still finished at the top of the leaderboards.

Image via Tencent

Here are the overall standings of the PMPL Indonesia season two:

Team WWCD Place points Kills Total points 1. Aerowolf Limax One 116 68 184 2. Aura Esports One 90 74 164 3. Boom Esports Three 109 54 163 4. Victom Sovers Three 76 70 146 5. Louvre Kings One 73 72 145 6. RRQ RYU Zero 64 79 143 7. Onic Esports Two 65 75 140 8. ION Esports Three 75 62 137 9. Morph Team One 72 64 136 10. Bigetron RA One 60 69 129 11. The Pillars Slayer One 80 47 127 12. Geek Fam ID Zero 55 68 123 13. Siren Esports One 67 51 118 14. Evos Esports Zero 48 61 109 15. Draniz Avengers Zero 28 50 78 16. Alter Ego Esports Zero 38 35 73

With this, Aerowolf LIMAX and Aura Esports have also qualified for the SEA Finals. The top four teams from the SEA Finals will make it to the $2 million PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) which will begin in late November.