AdinRoss’ streaming setup: Mouse, keyboard, and more

AdinRoss is a streamer from Boca Raton, Florida. Formerly known as “Adin2Huncho,” he amassed his popularity streaming NBA 2K and Grand Theft Auto V on Twitch, where he has nearly five million subscribers. His YouTube channel is nearing two million subscribers and is where he posts his stream highlights and vlogs. Here is a look at his streaming setup.

Mouse

Image via Logitech

A popular pick among streamers and gamers, the Logitech G Pro Wireless is AdinRoss’s mouse of choice. Sporting a HERO 25K sensor, the G Pro reaches up to 25,600 DPI. The G Pro’s sensor also keeps up with the pack, thanks to its industry-standard one-millisecond response time.

Both sets of side buttons on the G Pro are swappable, while all eight buttons on the mouse are programmable. The swappable buttons pair nicely with its ambidextrous design, and its 80-gram frame allows it to glide freely on the mouse pad.

Keyboard

Image via SteelSeries via Amazon

AdinRoss uses the SteelSeries Apex 7 TKL Compact mechanical gaming keyboard. This wired keyboard comes with an OLED smart display that gives quick access to applications and settings in addition to in-game data. Controlling the smart display is a clickable metal roller wheel that sits beside the screen.

The Apex 7 TKL has various key switch choices ranging from linear and quiet SteelSeries Red switches, tactile SteelSeries Brown switches, or tactile and clicky SteelSeries Blue switches. Other features include a USB passthrough, magnetic wrist rest, and full anti-ghosting for all 104 keys.

Monitor

Image by Acer via Amazon Image by HP via Amazon

The Floridian streamer uses two monitors in his setup: An HP 24mh FHD and an Acer SB240Y. With a 1080p resolution, the HP 24mh FHD has a 75Hz refresh rate and almost no beveling. Its Micro Edge display works well with similar no-bezel monitors for dual monitor setups. There is no onboard adaptive sync technology on the 24mh FHD.

His second monitor is the Acer SB240Y. Like the HP 24mh FHD, the 240Y has a zero-frame design to eliminate the bezel and merge well with other monitors. It also has a 75Hz refresh rate and a 1080p FHD display. However, the Acer SB240Y supports AMD Radeon FreeSync.

While neither monitor boasts a fast refresh rate, FreeSync on the Acer Sb240Y makes up for this by helping to eliminate visual artifacts like screen tearing. Furthermore, its response time of one millisecond helps to minimize ghosting. That is not the case for the HP 24mh FHD, which has none of these features built-in.

Headset

Image via Astro

Like many other streamers, AdinRoss uses the Astro A40 TR wired headset. This headset boasts premium sound with Astro’s sound tuning profile, Astro Audio V2. It comes equipped with a swappable boom microphone and customizable speaker tags to add a bit of personal flair.

Users can customize the A40 TR further with mod kits. Astro mod kits include padded headbands, synthetic leather ear cups, and more. The A40 TR is also compatible with next-gen consoles, enabling the PS5’s 3D Tempest Audio feature when plugged into the DualSense controller.

Microphone

Image via Elgato via Amazon

While streaming, AdinRoss uses the Elgato Wave:1 microphone. The Wave:1 is a condenser microphone with a cardioid polar pattern coupled with Clipguard technology to minimize clipping during streams and recording sessions. It can record at a max bitrate of 48KHz. Coming from Elgato, the Wave:1 works in tandem with other Elgato products, like the Stream Deck and the Wave Link audio application.

Chair

Image via Quersus

The Quersus V503/X is currently AdinRoss’ gaming chair. Like other gaming chair companies, the V503/X features a refined racecar-inspired chair design and faux leather. Quersus chairs boast cold-cure memory foam and decorative stitching. Aside from style, the adjustable lumbar region, armrests, and tilt angles are some of this chair’s more comfort-oriented features.

Quersus chairs come in a plethora of color combinations. Color options typically include red, blue, white, green, or grey. Quersus also has sizes ranging from its standard-sized EVOS line to its larger GEOS line. The V503/X can have the free headrest cushion decorated with a name, pseudonym, or logo for an additional fee for a more personal look.

Webcam

Image via Logitech via Amazon

Logitech’s BRIO Ultra HD Webcam is what AdinRoss uses while streaming. Among the best webcams for streamers, this webcam offers 4K recording and streaming. 4K streaming caps at 30fps, however. The Brio Ultra HD can record with HDR and has autofocus, automatic light adjustments built-in.

Outside of its recording capabilities, users can adjust their field of view within the webcam’s settings. It is also compatible with Windows Hello facial recognition technology. Users can speak directly into its two omnidirectional noise-canceling microphones. These mics help deliver clear audio during video calls, but better options are available for streaming or recording.

GPU

Image via Nvidia via Amazon

Highly sought after but hard to obtain, the EVGA Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 FTW3 Ultra pairs the next generation of gaming graphics with bright RGB lights. The 3090 enables the use of real-time ray tracing alongside 4K graphical fidelity. It also comes with Nvidia’s DLSS technology to boost frame rates even higher, with a negligible graphical difference in most cases. Unique to this version of the 3090 is the adjustable ARGB LED lights on the card, giving an even flashier look to a beast of a GPU.

CPU

Image via intel via Amazon

Powering AidenRoss’ PC is an Intel Core i9-10900K processor. This 10th generation processor comes with a 3.7GHz base clock speed and an overclock speed of 5.3GHz. It comes equipped with 10 cores and 20 threads and supports Intel’s Hyper-Threading technology, enabling more multitasking flexibility.