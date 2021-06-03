Activision launches new in-house studio for mobile games

The creator of Call of Duty has launched a new in-house studio dedicated to the development of mobile games, called Activision Mobile.

According to a job listing that is looking for a senior producer, the studio is based in Santa Monica, California. It will create “the best AAA mobile games in the world.” The studio’s first game will be a mobile title in the Call of Duty franchise.

The new Call of Duty mobile game is rumored to be Warzone Mobile. Its development was first confirmed in September 2020 through an old job listing. The game is likely in an early stage of development and won’t be released anytime soon.

Activision already has a mobile version of Call of Duty, though. This game has been immensely successful and crossed 500 million downloads worldwide in May 2021. CoD: Mobile, however, has been developed by Tencent’s Timi Studios in a partnership with Activision. With the launch of Activision Mobile, the company will be able to develop mobile games in-house.

Activision Blizzard’s COO Danial Alegre said during an earnings call last year that the company was planning to invest more into mobile. He added that they intend to bring all of the company’s franchises to mobile. Activision Mobile will definitely assist the company in realizing this goal.