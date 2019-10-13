Activision addresses the future of controller support for Call of Duty: Mobile

Call of Duty: Mobile saw massive success following its launch earlier this month, hitting 100 million downloads in its first week of release. Many fans have since been looking for new ways to enjoy the game, including the heavily requested controller support feature.

The title featured controller support for a few hours after its release, but Activision removed the feature within the first day of the game’s release with an update aimed to fixing server issues. The developer later clarified on Twitter that controllers would be no longer supported in the game, leaving many fans disappointed.

In a recent update, however, Activision revisited the fan requests for controller support and even mentioned the possibility of the feature’s return in the future.

“We hear you loud and clear that you want to know about controller support,” the developer wrote in the update post. “We are currently testing controller support and looking at the possibility of offering this feature sometime in the future, but we’d have to make sure it is properly implemented and balanced. Just hang tight.”

In an interview with HYPEBEAST earlier in the month, Activision’s vice president of mobile Chris Plummer suggested the company is looking at implementing a matchmaking system that would pit players using controllers against other controller users. This system may be what Activision is seeking to test before launching the feature on live servers again.

Activision has yet to announce an exact date for the return of the controller support.