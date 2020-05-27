A new map is coming to PUBG Mobile

A new map will be coming to PUBG Mobile soon—and it’s not Erangel 2.0. Footage from a recently released beta of the game shows a new classic map, which was called “Secret Map” in the beta. YouTubers have suggested that the new map could be called “Fourex.”

Fourex, when it eventually releases, will become the smallest map in the game. According to PUBG Mobile YouTuber, Powerbang Gaming, the size of the map will be 2×2 kilometers. For comparison, the size of Sanhok is 4×4 kilometers. Footage from the beta reveals that it will have several new structures and buildings.

Another interesting feature about the map is that players can enjoy all four PUBG Mobile terrains on it. The map can be divided into four parts. Each of these parts is similar to the environments of Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok, and Vikendi, respectively.

When Fourex releases, it will be the first PUBG Mobile exclusive map.

PUBG Mobile has been teasing the map on their social media handles and through “postcards” given to content creators. These postcards had pieces of the new map on them.

Where could these mysterious postcards have come from?! 🗺️



Those stamps look pretty interesting! 👀 pic.twitter.com/rvhv818Own — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) May 19, 2020

Many players had speculated that the map being teased could be the new PUBG PC map, Karakin, while others assumed it could be Erangel 2.0. These theories were debunked when the postcards were arranged to show a new map.

Image via Powerbang Gaming

So far, no release date for the map has been announced. The development of Fourex is still in a beta stage so it could take a while before it releases in PUBG Mobile.