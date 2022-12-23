10 mobile games like VALORANT

The rumors that VALORANT mobile is expected to be released in 2024 are all over the internet, and leaks even suggested that the game was already being tested at the Google Play Store. Released in 2020, the game is available exclusively for PC, but after Riot published job openings related to console and mobile development, the fans of the five-vs-five tactical shooter title are anxiously waiting to be able to play their favorite game on multiple devices. But while the official release date is not announced, players can enjoy plenty of mobile games similar to VALORANT.

If you are one of the players who are searching for alternatives, here is a list of ten mobile games like VALORANT.

10) Apex Legends Mobile

Image via Electronic Arts

Respawn’s hero shooter game also offers exciting battle royale and multiplayer modes. It’s similar to VALORANT since players can use active skills while they progress in the match. It’s a fast-paced game, which requires a lot of strategy and gameplay knowledge. Players can download it for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

9) Disorder

This hero shooter mobile game is a great option for VALORANT fans. Its three main game modes are very similar to Riot’s FPS deathmatch and plant/defuse modes, and it also offers character progression and customization. Available in the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, Disorder has plenty of heroes to choose from and a nuclear war story setting.

8) Critical Ops

The popular FPS, also known as C-OPS, hit the mark of 50 million downloads on the Google Play Store in 2020. With three different modes and a wide range of guns to choose from, the multiplayer mobile game pleases players who are fans of strategic gameplay and team coordination. Critical Ops is also available for iOS devices.

7) Cyber Hunter

This mobile five-vs-five shooting battle royale is very similar to VALORANT. The battle royale gameplay offers good mechanics and combines many different elements, like vehicles, parkour movement, and building, to allow players to have an active strategy. Cyber Hunter is available for both Android and iOS devices.

6) Shadowgun Legends

Image: MADFINGER Games

This shooter game is set in a sci-fi environment, where the player battles aliens in cooperative and competitive gameplay. By offering a high quality experience and good graphics in a free-to-play experience, Shadowgun Legends stands out from other shooting mobile games

5) ShellFire: MOBA FPS

The five-vs-five shooting game combines FPS and MOBA elements to create exciting competitive matches between two teams. Players can choose from a selection of characters in different classes and specialize them in specific roles. Available for both iOS and Android devices, the game offers an experience very similar to VALORANT.

4) Modern Combat Versus

If a player is looking for a mobile game that delivers enhanced graphics and gameplay, Modern Combat Versus is definitely worth a try. The characters available in the FPS are customizable and the touch controls have high accuracy, which is everything a player could ask for from a four-vs-four online multiplayer mobile game.

3) Call of Duty: Mobile

Image via Activision

CoD Mobile is available for both Android and iOS phones, and the FPS has a multiplayer mode that is very similar to VALORANT. Even though Activision’s shooter game is based on more active movement than strategy, VALORANT fans can still have plenty of fun with the mobile version of one of the most famous game franchises.

2) PUBG: New State

Image via Krafton

The online battle royale is part of the PlayerUknown’s Battlegrounds franchise and offers four-vs-four multiplayer modes with interactive objects, the ability to switch to third person viewpoint, and many options for weapon customization. The graphics are sharp and will definitely please VALORANT fans.

1) Infinity Ops

Image: Azur Interactive Games Limited

This mobile FPS is modern and futuristic, combining cooperative shooting gameplay with fast-paced matches. It also comes with character classes and abilities, fitting neatly into the hero shooter genre with VALORANT. The sci-fi mobile shooter is a free-to-play game available at the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.