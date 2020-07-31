WotC reveals MTG Arena Players Tour Finals bracket

Ben Weitz Four-Color Reclamation – Screengrab via Magic Twitch WotC Christoffer Larsen Jund Sacrifice – Screengrab via Magic Twitch WotC Patrick Fernandes Temur Reclamation – Screengrab via Magic Twitch WotC Kristof Prinz Four-Color Reclamation – Screengrab via Magic Twitch WotC Michael Jacob Mardu Winota – Screengrab via Magic Twitch WotC Allen Wu Temur Reclamation – Screengrab via Magic Twitch WotC Riku Kumagai Mono-Black Aggro – Screengrab via Magic Twitch WotC Raphaël Lévy Azorius Control – Screengrab via Magic Twitch WotC

Temur Reclamation is under pressure heading into the top eight of the MTG Arena Players Tour Finals tomorrow. Wizards of the Coast officially unveiled the quarterfinal pairings today.

The quarterfinal brackets in the PT Finals favor a few players while also producing some tough opening matchups. Playing in a double-elimination bracket best-of-three format has its benefits, however, since players who initially have bad matchups will get a second chance.

Quarterfinal PT Finals bracket

Michael Jacob is in a good spot against Allen Wu based on their decks but he can’t let his guard down due to Wu’s top-level play as of late. And never count out the Magic veteran Raphaël Lévy.

Ben Weitz vs. Christoffer Larsen

Screengrab via Magic Twitch WotC

Patrick Fernades vs. Krstof Prinz

Screengrab via Magic Twitch WotC

Allen Wu vs. Michael Jacob

Screengrab via Magic Twitch WotC

Riku Kumagai vs. Raphaël Lévy

Screengrab via Magic Twitch WotC

Most of the people who play in the Magic Standard format can’t wait until fall rotation where players will say farewell to detrimental cards like Wilderness Reclamation and Teferi, Time Raveler. But in the competitive world of Magic, players like Michael Jacob have creatively thought outside the box with Mardu Winota. Going 7-0 against Wilderness Reclamation and earning a 10-3 record in the Swiss rounds, Jacob is ready to win the MTG Arena Players Tour Finals—and so is the rest of the field.

Benjamin Weitz: Four-Color Reclamation

Allen Wu: Temur Reclamation

Patrick Fernandes: Temur Reclamation

Riku Kumagai: Mono-Black Aggro

Michael Jacob: Mardu Winota (Jengantha, the Wellspring)

Kristof Prinz: Four-Color Reclamation

Raphael Levy: Azorius Control (Yorion, Sky Nomad)

Christoffer Larsen: Jund Sacrifice

The MTG Arena Players Tour Finals begin at 2pm CT on Aug. 1 via the Magic Twitch channel.