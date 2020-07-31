WotC reveals MTG Arena Players Tour Finals bracket

Temur Reclamation is under pressure heading into the top eight of the MTG Arena Players Tour Finals tomorrow. Wizards of the Coast officially unveiled the quarterfinal pairings today.
The quarterfinal brackets in the PT Finals favor a few players while also producing some tough opening matchups. Playing in a double-elimination bracket best-of-three format has its benefits, however, since players who initially have bad matchups will get a second chance.
Quarterfinal PT Finals bracket
Michael Jacob is in a good spot against Allen Wu based on their decks but he can’t let his guard down due to Wu’s top-level play as of late. And never count out the Magic veteran Raphaël Lévy.
Ben Weitz vs. Christoffer Larsen
Patrick Fernades vs. Krstof Prinz
Allen Wu vs. Michael Jacob
Riku Kumagai vs. Raphaël Lévy
Most of the people who play in the Magic Standard format can’t wait until fall rotation where players will say farewell to detrimental cards like Wilderness Reclamation and Teferi, Time Raveler. But in the competitive world of Magic, players like Michael Jacob have creatively thought outside the box with Mardu Winota. Going 7-0 against Wilderness Reclamation and earning a 10-3 record in the Swiss rounds, Jacob is ready to win the MTG Arena Players Tour Finals—and so is the rest of the field.
- Benjamin Weitz: Four-Color Reclamation
- Allen Wu: Temur Reclamation
- Patrick Fernandes: Temur Reclamation
- Riku Kumagai: Mono-Black Aggro
- Michael Jacob: Mardu Winota (Jengantha, the Wellspring)
- Kristof Prinz: Four-Color Reclamation
- Raphael Levy: Azorius Control (Yorion, Sky Nomad)
- Christoffer Larsen: Jund Sacrifice
The MTG Arena Players Tour Finals begin at 2pm CT on Aug. 1 via the Magic Twitch channel.