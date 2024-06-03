WotC responds to backlash over AI job ad, says it’s not for MTG or D&D

An ad posted by Wizards of the Coast for an AI Engineer on May 9 was discovered and posted all over the interweb on June 2, prompting a response from the organization that has left fans feeling confused and betrayed.

WotC came under fire earlier this year after an AI image from a third-party vendor ended up in an MTG marketing image and is now under attack again after posting an ad for a Principle AI Engineer on May 9. The ad began circulating the internet on June 2, with many in the Magic: The Gathering and Dungeons & Dragons communities angrily posting on Twitter/X. The negative publicity brought about an immediate response from WotC, who said the ad was for video game development.

Fans aren’t happy about more AI in their games. Image via WotC

“Our stance on AI hasn’t changed,” WotC said to ComicBook.com. “This job description is for a role for future video game projects. You can reference our AI FAQ here.”

Much like the conversations surrounding AI-generated content and AI tools that sparked earlier this year, the response from WotC suggests the AI Engineer will be using tools and not creating final products. But the ad reads differently, requiring the AI Engineer to “be an advocate with vision in AI,” “explore new uses of AI for all levels of game development,” and “deploy systems for intelligent generation of text dialog, audio, art assets, NPC behaviors, and real-time bot frameworks.”

Hasbro and WotC are clearly still exploring how the organizations can incorporate AI into game development, even if it’s for video games and not MTG or D&D. And many video games have long used some form of AI for some things the job posting lists. But for many fans, a move toward further AI inclusion in games isn’t welcome.

“I have criticized Magic and its ambassadors and been called a hater/jealous, despite being offered ambassadorship and still being invited to cons as an influencer, and all I’m trying to say is we’re at a point where it’s important to watch who continues to support WotC,” MTG player TurtleBox said on Twitter.

Fans are also losing trust in organizations like WotC and Hasbro that say they won’t use AI over real people. As one Twitter user responded, “WoTC Responded quickly, I simply don’t believe them anymore.”

And yet AI development continues at Hasbro, according to CEO Chris Cocks, which means it’s likely this isn’t the last time WotC will be responding to fans on the internet who are mad about AI in their games.

