Wizards’ latest AI statement leaves MTG players scratching their heads

In response to a job posting from earlier this year, Wizards of the Coast today released a statement regarding Magic: The Gathering artists not using AI, and the post has only caused more confusion and anger among fans.

The MTG community was shocked on Wednesday, Dec. 13 when Hasbro laid off approximately 1,100 people during the holiday season. Many were left questioning chief executive officer Chris Cock’s decision after a successful financial year from WotC. Others were angry and, according to WotC, have been discussing the use of AI in Magic artwork because of a job posting from earlier this year. The job post in question was for a digital artist, to “edit and touch-up work on other human-created art,” also according to WotC.

Greedy decisions have left a community hurting and wanting changes | Image via WotC

WotC responded to the growing fan allegations through Twitter on Dec. 19, rejecting the use of AI in any Magic product that’s sold to consumers. “Magic is built on the hard work and creativity of people around the world,” WotC wrote in the statement. “We require artists, writers, and creatives contributing to the Magic TCG to refrain from using AI generative tools to create final Magic products.”

For some in the MTG community, this has actually set a path for WotC to use AI throughout the artistic process in the future because of the wording: “Refrain from using AI generative tools to create final Magic products.” As one disgruntled MTG player questioned, “How much of the process can be permitted to be done with AI?”

The talk of AI has left many in the trading card world confused as to the difference between an AI-generated image and AI tools. Everyone agrees fully AI-generated images don’t belong in MTG, including WotC. Confusion over how AI is used in the industry, in conjunction with many still reeling over the layoffs, has mostly led to internet anger.

At time of writing, there is no evidence WotC is now planning to use digital artists to create fully generated AI images for MTG cards or Dungeons & Dragons artwork.