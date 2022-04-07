What you need to know about MTG New Capenna Charm cycle

Maestros Charm Cabaretti Charm Riveteers Charm Obscura Charm Brokers Charm

A cycle of Charms returns to Magic: The Gathering Standard via Streets of New Capenna, this time showcasing a total of five three-color Charms tied to each of the five crime families that run the city of New Capenna.

Charms first appeared in MTG in Khans of Tarkir and were given their name via WotC designers who created the Mirage set. A Charm provides an effect or ability that is magical in nature. Within the Streets of New Capenna (SNC) set, the cycle of five Charms is modal (offering a total of three options), and three-colored to thematically tie into each of the five demon crime families that are the main focus of the Standard-legal set.

Each of the SNC Charms offers players one out of three options to choose from at Instant speed. And all have a rarity of Uncommon, likely making them a hot commodity within Limited SNC Draft.

Here are the five MTG New Capenna Charms.

Maestros Charm

Mana value : UBR

: UBR Type : Instant

: Instant Rarity : Uncommon

: Uncommon Modal Charm ability : Choose one of three possible abilities.

: Choose one of three possible abilities. First option : Look at the top five cards of your library. Put one of those cards into your hand and the rest into your graveyard.

: Look at the top five cards of your library. Put one of those cards into your hand and the rest into your graveyard. Second option : Each opponent loses three life and you gain three life.

: Each opponent loses three life and you gain three life. Third option: Maestros Charm deals five damage to a target creature or planeswalker.

Cabaretti Charm

Mana value : RGW

: RGW Type : Instant

: Instant Rarity : Uncommon

: Uncommon Modal Charm ability : Choose one of three possible abilities.

: Choose one of three possible abilities. First ability : Cabaretti Charm deals damage equal to the number of creatures you control to a target creature or planeswalker.

: Cabaretti Charm deals damage equal to the number of creatures you control to a target creature or planeswalker. Second ability : Creatures you control get +1/+1 and gain trample until the end of turn.

: Creatures you control get +1/+1 and gain trample until the end of turn. Third ability: Create two 1/1 Green and White citizen creature tokens.

Riveteers Charm

Mana value : BRG

: BRG Type : Instant

: Instant Rarity : Uncommon

: Uncommon Modal Charm ability : Choose one of three possible options.

: Choose one of three possible options. First ability : Target opponent sacrifices a creature or planeswalker they control with the highest mana value among creatures and planeswalkers they control.

: Target opponent sacrifices a creature or planeswalker they control with the highest mana value among creatures and planeswalkers they control. Second ability : Exile the top three cards of your library. Until your next end step, you may play those cards.

: Exile the top three cards of your library. Until your next end step, you may play those cards. Third ability: Exile target player’s graveyard.

Obscura Charm

Mana value : WUB

: WUB Type : Instant

: Instant Rarity : Uncommon

: Uncommon Modal Charm ability : Choose one of three possible options.

: Choose one of three possible options. First ability : Return target multicolored permanent card with mana value three or less from your graveyard to the battlefield tapped.

: Return target multicolored permanent card with mana value three or less from your graveyard to the battlefield tapped. Second ability : Counter target Instant or Sorcery spell.

: Counter target Instant or Sorcery spell. Third ability: Destroy target creature or planeswalker with mana value three or less.

Brokers Charm

