What is Training in Magic: The Gathering?

Magic: The Gathering’s latest set Crimson Vow might be all about vampires, but that doesn’t mean Wizards of the Coast didn’t have a chance to sneak in some new mechanics that matched other themes.

Training is one of the new keywords that WotC is printing on cards in Crimson Vow, and appearing on primarily Green and White human cards, it serves as a foil to the vampire archetype in the set.

Made as a keyword for creatures, Training’s rules text is: “Whenever this creature attacks with another creature with greater power, put a +1/+1 counter on this creature.”

Serving as almost an inverse of the keyword ability “Mentor” that was introduced in Guilds of Ravnica, Training has the potential to be especially powerful in creature-based decks that want to attack with creatures en masse.

There are only six cards so far that have been announced with Training. Three are Green, two White, and one is both Green and White.

Savior of Ollenbock

This ability also has some synergistic potential with the human ability word Coven that was printed on numerous cards in Innistrad: Midnight Hunt.

Powerful creatures being printed with Training include Savior of Ollenbock and Torens, Fist of the Angels. This piece will be updated with a list of all Training creatures after all of Crimson Vow’s cards are announced.