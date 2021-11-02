What are Blood tokens in Magic: The Gathering?

With Magic: The Gathering’s latest set, Crimson Vow, being all about vampires in Innistrad, there’s nothing more appropriate to introduce to the game than blood.

Wizards of the Coast has added a new artifact made for sacrificing similar to Clues, Treasures, and Food.

Image via WotC

Blood tokens are a colorless artifact with an activated ability that requires players to pay one mana, tap the token, discard a card, and sacrifice the Blood to draw a card.

On its surface, Blood is simply a permanent that can be sacrificed for an opportunity to rummage, which isn’t a particularly powerful way to sift through your deck during a match. But as cards for the set have been spoiled, it’s become increasingly apparent that the rummage effect of Blood is less of the main usage and more of a failsafe.

Blood token generation and usage is popular among Red and Black vampire cards. There are numerous cards that create Blood and some that give players high value for sacrificing Blood.

In that way, Blood isn’t as much about its token ability at all. It’s more about the value it presents as a resource for abilities that other cards have. These sorts of token sacrifice payoffs are also present with things like Treasures and Food, but those tokens have slightly more face value as tokens.

Image via WotC

WotC has announced eight cards so far that create Blood. Most are Red or Black, but there’s one land and one White enchantment that create Blood.

The Blood payoff cards that have been unveiled so far are all Red or Black vampire cards. Most require a player to sacrifice a certain number of Blood tokens to achieve a desired effect.

Image via WotC

The highest-powered Blood payoffs revealed so far are for the two legendary Red, Black vampire creatures: Anje, Maid of Dishonor, and Strefan, Maurer Progenitor.

This post will be updated with every Blood token-related card in Crimson Vow once all of the cards have been announced.