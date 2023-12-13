Unexplained MTG Arena error bug prevents players from logging in

Following the release of the Timeless format and Khans of Tarkir in MTG Arena, players have been locked out of their accounts due to an error bug.

The launch of Khans of Tarkir and the Timeless format through MTG Arena has brought about a bug that Wizards of the Coast is attempting to fix. The bug began on Dec. 13 through the Arena update and has continued to thwart players from logging in ever since. But the bug is random, with players like myself still being able to log in while others are stuck in error screen limbo. The updating data error is preventing players from accessing MTG Arena, according to a Reddit thread. WotC has responded to the complaints but there isn’t a fix at time of writing.

Contact WotC if you’re having trouble logging in. | Screengrab via Reddit

Checking the service status for MTG Arena is the best way to determine if there is a large outage. But this isn’t the case with the updating data error as all systems are operational at time of writing. According to the Reddit thread, WotC is “aware of the issue” and is treating it as a “high-priority fix.” There is no estimated time as to when the updating data error will be fixed. All players who are experiencing the error should contact WotC.

“Was hoping it would be fixed after 24 hours,” a Reddit user said. “Feel like this should be priority one over there (if for nothing else at least for the sales they’re losing by locking a portion of their player base out of the client at the start of a new format and set release).”

The community is upset, especially after Hasbro laid off WotC workers on the same day that the update went live and the error bug began. Free-to-play and budget players are taking the biggest hit from the updating data error on MTG Arena as they can’t complete their daily games, which affects gold and XP toward the battle pass, which is only available for a limited time.

Dot Esports reached out to WotC regarding the MTG Arena updating data error bug. “We are aware of the issue and treating it as a high-priority to fix,” WotC told Dot Esports. “Unfortunately at this time we do not have an update or ETA on when this will be fixed. Thank you for your patience.” Any updates will be shared as soon as more information becomes available.