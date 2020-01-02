Trample opponents with Nyx Herald in Theros: Beyond Death

A solid and balanced Uncommon rarity, Nyx Herald, and a spider producing tokens were revealed today during the flood of Theros: Beyond Death spoilers.

Green is a go-to color option in the Theros: Beyond Death (THB) Limited Draft with the addition of Nyx Herald. At its worst, the shaman centaur is three mana (one Green) 3/4 with trample. It can also change the course of a match when Nyx gives +1/+1 to a God or a creature with evasiveness.

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Nyx Herald has a solid value that players want in a THB Limited Draft. And it’ll likely be used in Standard Constructed too, perhaps in a Gruul Adventure deck in combination with Embercleave or Mono-Green stompy.

It can also be used for defensive measures when attached to another THB spoiler that dropped earlier today, Arasta of Endless Webs.

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Arasta of Endless Webs is a unique spider with Reach, producing 1/2 tokens with reach anytime an opponent casts a Sorcery or Instant spell. With a +1/+1 from Nyx Herald, Arasta becomes a 4/6 with Reach or one of the tokens becomes a 2/3 with Reach.

Nyx Herald can also add a +1/+1 to Tectonic Giant, enabling it to possibly survive an attack with an increase in defense to five. Another pairing option in Red is with Terror of Mount Velus, a 5/5 flyer with double strike.

Experiment with Nyx Herald and all the Theros: Beyond Death cards during the prerelease on Jan. 17 to 19. The official release date of THB is on Jan. 24.