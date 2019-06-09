Here are the top 8 deck archetypes and MTG Grand Prix Taipei champion

Taipei hosted the largest Magic: The Gathering Grand Prix tournament the city has ever seen this weekend and Kim Seok Hyun won the $35,000 prize pool with a Bant Ramp deck.



With over a 1,000 MTG players showing up to MagicFest in Taipei and competing in the $35,000 Grand Prix Standard tournament, Hyun edged out the competition and the most popular archetype deck brought to the event. Playing a Bant Ramp deck, Hyun relied on Hydroid Krasis to overpower Atsuki Kihara’s Esper Superfriends Control deck.



Gruul Midrange dominated the archetype popularity contest, but not a single player who brought it to the Grand Prix in Taipei ended up in the top eight.

Here are the top eight finishers and their deck archetypes at the Magic: The Gathering Grand Prix in Taipei.



First place: Hyun playing Bant Ramp

Second place: Kihara playing Esper Superfriends Control

Third place: Teruya Kakumae playing Boros Feather

Fourth place: Shota Takano playing Jund Warriors

Fifth place: Ruey Jer Yeh playing Grixis Bolas

Sixth place: Kazuki Yada playing Simic Nexus

Seventh place: Yuya Sugiyama playing Bant Ramp

Eighth place: Du Xuetong playing Grixis Bolas

Of all the archetypes in the top eight, Boros Feather is the most surprising. Kakumae and his unique Feather build could revive a deck many thought would never evolve past tier-two status.

Here’s Kakumae’s Boros Feather deck:



Main deck

Four Adanto Vanguard

Four Tenth District Legionnaire

Four Dreadhorde Arcanist

Three Legion Warboss

Four Feather, the Redeemed

Dire Fleet Daredevil

Ajani, Adversary of Tyrants

Three Sheltering Light

Four Shock

Four Reckless Rage

Two Gideon Blackblade

Four Defiant Strike

Sideboard

Three Prison Realm

Two of Ixalan’s Binding

Three Tocatli Honor Guard

Two Dire Fleet Daredevil

Two Ajani, Adversary of Tyrants

Two Lava Coil

Demystify

As for the champion of the MTG Taipei Grand Prix, here’s Hyun’s winning Bant Ramp deck:



Main deck

Four Llanowar Elves

Four Paradise Druid

Four Incubation Druid

Three Hydroid Krasis

Two Frilled Mystic

Two Shalai, Voice of Plenty

Four Teferi, Time Raveler

Four Nissa, Who Shakes the World

Three Mass Manipulation

Two Entrancing Melody

Finale of Glory

The Immortal Sun

Time Wipe

Sideboard

Two Entrancing Melody

Two Negate

Two Trostani Discordant

Two Ripjaw Raptor

Two Tolsimir, Friend to Wolves

Two of Ixalan’s Binding

The Immortal Sun

Thrashing Brontodon

The next Magic: The Gathering MagicFest and Grand Prix tournaments are in Copenhagen and Washington D.C. from June 14 to 16. Both Grand Prix events will be played in the Limited format.

