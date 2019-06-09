41 mins ago MTG

Here are the top 8 deck archetypes and MTG Grand Prix Taipei champion

An unexpected archetype lands in the top eight while Bant Ramp rules the day.

MTG Grand Prix Taipei champion Kim Seok Hyun
Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Taipei hosted the largest Magic: The Gathering Grand Prix tournament the city has ever seen this weekend and Kim Seok Hyun won the $35,000 prize pool with a Bant Ramp deck.

With over a 1,000 MTG players showing up to MagicFest in Taipei and competing in the $35,000 Grand Prix Standard tournament, Hyun edged out the competition and the most popular archetype deck brought to the event. Playing a Bant Ramp deck, Hyun relied on Hydroid Krasis to overpower Atsuki Kihara’s Esper Superfriends Control deck.

ChannelFireball on Twitter

@Kihara_Works Congratulations to Kim Seok Hyun (@one_ul_u3e) for making the Top 8 of #MTGTaipei!

Gruul Midrange dominated the archetype popularity contest, but not a single player who brought it to the Grand Prix in Taipei ended up in the top eight.

( iwi ) on Twitter

2 Esper Superhero – XOO I did it !!!!!

Here are the top eight finishers and their deck archetypes at the Magic: The Gathering Grand Prix in Taipei.

  • First place: Hyun playing Bant Ramp
  • Second place: Kihara playing Esper Superfriends Control
  • Third place: Teruya Kakumae playing Boros Feather
  • Fourth place: Shota Takano playing Jund Warriors
  • Fifth place: Ruey Jer Yeh playing Grixis Bolas
  • Sixth place: Kazuki Yada playing Simic Nexus
  • Seventh place: Yuya Sugiyama playing Bant Ramp
  • Eighth place: Du Xuetong playing Grixis Bolas

Of all the archetypes in the top eight, Boros Feather is the most surprising. Kakumae and his unique Feather build could revive a deck many thought would never evolve past tier-two status.

Here’s Kakumae’s Boros Feather deck:

Main deck

  • Four Adanto Vanguard
  • Four Tenth District Legionnaire
  • Four Dreadhorde Arcanist
  • Three Legion Warboss
  • Four Feather, the Redeemed
  • Dire Fleet Daredevil
  • Ajani, Adversary of Tyrants
  • Three Sheltering Light
  • Four Shock
  • Four Reckless Rage
  • Two Gideon Blackblade
  • Four Defiant Strike

Sideboard

  • Three Prison Realm
  • Two of Ixalan’s Binding
  • Three Tocatli Honor Guard
  • Two Dire Fleet Daredevil
  • Two Ajani, Adversary of Tyrants
  • Two Lava Coil
  • Demystify

As for the champion of the MTG Taipei Grand Prix, here’s Hyun’s winning Bant Ramp deck:

Main deck

  • Four Llanowar Elves
  • Four Paradise Druid
  • Four Incubation Druid
  • Three Hydroid Krasis
  • Two Frilled Mystic
  • Two Shalai, Voice of Plenty
  • Four Teferi, Time Raveler
  • Four Nissa, Who Shakes the World
  • Three Mass Manipulation
  • Two Entrancing Melody
  • Finale of Glory
  • The Immortal Sun
  • Time Wipe

Sideboard

  • Two Entrancing Melody
  • Two Negate
  • Two Trostani Discordant
  • Two Ripjaw Raptor
  • Two Tolsimir, Friend to Wolves
  • Two of Ixalan’s Binding
  • The Immortal Sun
  • Thrashing Brontodon

The next Magic: The Gathering MagicFest and Grand Prix tournaments are in Copenhagen and Washington D.C. from June 14 to 16. Both Grand Prix events will be played in the Limited format.