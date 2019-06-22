Here are the top 16 players heading into MTG Mythic Championship III day 2

Day one of the Magic: The Gathering Mythic Championship III on MTG Arena in Las Vegas is complete, and the top 12 and four Magic Pro League (MPL) Division leaders are ready for day two.

A total of 63 players entered day one of the MTG Mythic Championship III, facing off against one another on MTG Arena in Standard Constructed play for almost 12 hours of streaming time. With a field dominated by Esper Control and Hero decks, there were ups and downs all day as each player fought for six match wins in order to advance to day two of MCIII.

Four MPL Division leaders from the War of the Spark split on MPL Weekly are already in for day two—Brad Nelson (Esper Hero), Brian Braun-Duin (Esper Hero), Rei Sato (Boros Aggro), and Ken Yukuhiro (Bant Ramp). The winners from day one who landed in the top 12 of the field are:

Simon Görtzen (Simic Ramp)

Raphael Levy (Mono-Red Aggro)

Greg Orange (Esper Control)

Shahar Shenhar (Mono-Red Aggro)

Kai Budde (Esper Hero)

John Rolf (Esper Control)

Lee Shi Tian (Azorious Aggro)

J-E Depraz (Izzet Phoenix)

Kentaro Yamamoto (Boros Aggro)

Shouta Yasooka (Esper Control)

With a more diverse metagame for day two of MTG Mythic Championship III, expect matches to be hard-fought throughout the double-elimination rounds. Only four players will advance to day three of MCIII, each hoping to win the grand prize of $100,000 from the $750,000 prize pool.

Coverage for day two of Magic: The Gathering Mythic Championship III begins at 10am CT on June 22 on the MTG Twitch channel.