The 5 best Human cards in MTG Kaldheim

Humans are one of the most popular tribal deck in Magic: The Gathering.

The upcoming Kaldheim set is expanding upon this theme by adding a number of interesting Human cards. With so many effects on all of them, it might be difficult to decide which are the best. We analyzed the upcoming cards and curated a list of the best ones for you to include in your decks.

Here are the best five Human cards in MTG: Kaldheim.

Dragonkin Berseker

CMC: 2(R)

Type: Creature – Human Berserker

Stats: 2/2

Keywords: First Strike

First ability: Boast abilities you activate cost one less to activate for each Dragon you control.

Second ability: 5(R), create a 5/5 red Dragon creature token with flying.

The 2/2 two-mana cost Dragonkin Berserker has great effects and stats for its cheap cost. It can fit easily into any Boast/tribal deck and can act as a great late-game finisher due to its ability to create 5/5 tokens with Flying. This card will be a strong pick in Limited and will be a great addition to most constructed decks as well.

Maja, Bretagard Protector

CMC: 4(GWW)

Type: Legendary Creature – Human Warrior

Stats: 2/3

First ability: Other creatures you control get +1/+1.

Second ability: Whenever a land enters the battlefield under your control, create a 1/1 white Human Warrior creature token.

Maja, Bretagard Protector is a solid four-mana cost Human boosting your creatures with +1/+1. While it might seem costly for its 2/3 stats, it makes up for it in the ability to create tokens easily every time you play a land. The token will be summoned as a 1/1, but will be buffed up to 2/2 due to Maja’s first ability. Some EDH decks will be interested in running this card as their Commander. In Limited, however, this card will be strong due to it being an uncommon two-color token-maker.

Tuskeri Firewalker

CMC: 3(R)

Type: Creature – Human Berserker

Stats: 3/2

First ability: Boast for one: Exile the top card of your library. You may play that card this turn. (Activate this ability only if this creature attacked this turn and only once each turn.)

Tuskeri Firewalker looks like one of the strongest cards for the Limited format. It allows you to exile the top card of your library and play it for a one-mana cost if you attacked with Tuskeri. While the stats might not be great for its cost—3/2 for a three-mana cost—the card advantage which you can get from it makes up the difference.

Inga Rune-Eyes

CMC: 4(U)

Type: Legendary Creature – Human Wizard

Stats: 3/3

First ability: When Inga Rune-Eyes enters the battlefield, scry 3.

Second ability: When Inga Rune-Eyes dies, draw three cards if three or more creatures died this turn.

Inga Rune-Eyes is a solid four-mana cost Human with 3/3 stats, giving you great board protection. When she appears on the battlefield, you can scry three cards and prepare your next round of plays. On the battlefield, your opponent will have to be careful with their moves. One wrong move could refill your hand and give you more options to play from.

Arni Brokenbrow

CMC: 3(R)

Type: Legendary Creature – Human Berserker

Stats: 3/3

Keywords: Haste

First ability: Boast for one, you may change Arni Brokenbrow’s base power to one plus the greatest power among other creatures you control until the end of turn.

Arni Brokenbrow is a solid 3/3 card for a three-mana cost. For the additional cost of one each turn, you can change his base power to one plus the greatest power on your board until the end of the turn. It can be a great addition to red Limited decks or constructed ones since if you play him alongside a powerful creatures, you can double your power on board.

Even as a three-mana 3/3, this card is great and can contest other powerful three-drops in red decks, but the Haste and Boast effects elevate this to a new level. While you might want to hold it until the later stages of the game when you can swing with him alongside a powerful creature, dropping him early on as a 3/3 isn’t so bad either.