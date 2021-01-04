The 5 best Companions cards in Magic: The Gathering

These cards require you to build the deck around certain criteria to access them.

Companions are special creatures in Magic: The Gathering that require you to build your decks around them to summon them.

While they were released without a cost and appeared in your hand with no issues, they were deemed too strong and were eventually nerfed to have a three-mana cost to appear in your hand. While their dominant reign came to an end, Companions are still a good pick to build your deck around if you want to have a great win rate.

Here are the best Companion cards in MTG.

Umori, the Collector

Image via WOTC

Umori is a Companion who restricts you to only one card type for nonland creatures. While not as strong as other companions, Umori does provide you a one-mana cost reduction for spells which you choose.

Zirda, the Dawnwaker

Image via WOTC

Zirda, the Dawnwaker is a Companion who excels in decks that rely on activated abilities. One of these types of decks could be cycling where creatures have this effect and allow you to fit Zirda in as well. This legendary creature will reduce the cost of abilities by two, allowing you to cycle through your deck easily.

Kaheera, the Orphanguard

Image via WOTC

Kaheera, the Orphanguard is a great Companion for tribal decks, allowing you to buff up all creatures with the named keywords while also granting them vigilance. While these tribes might be currently underperforming, the additional buff can help them withstand against other strong decks you might meet on the ladder.

With plenty of creature options from the five-named tribes, you can easily build a deck accommodating for Kaheera.

Yorion, Sky Nomad

Image via WOTC

Yorion is one the most unique Companions, requiring your deck to have at least 20 more cards than minimum. Its effect allows you to exile any number of permanents and return them to the battlefield next turn. You can reset enchantments and other effects easily with this card, allowing you to buff up your board with ease.

Lurrus of the Dream-Den

Image via WOTC

Lurrus of the Dream-Den is a great Companion aimed to help aggressive decks. With a huge restriction of having cards cost two or less, you can spam spells every turn from your graveyard and stop your opponent from developing a board while you smash your units into their health bar.