Sweet Oblivion strengthens Dimir self-mill Theros: Beyond Death

Self-mill strategies in Magic: The Gathering continue to expand with Theros: Beyond Death spoilers like Sweet Oblivion.

Blue Dredge was the self-mill deck of choice following the release of the Throne of Eldraine set. But as Theros: Beyond Death (THB) spoilers continue to drop daily, the possibility of a Dimir self-mill archetype is becoming a reality.

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Here’s a full English translation of Sweet Oblivion:

CMC: 1U.

Sorcery.

Target player puts the top 4 cards of their library into their graveyard.

Escape – 3U, Exile four other cards from your graveyard.

Upon first glance, Sweet Oblivion seems slow. And it is when compared to ELD Merfolk Secretkeeper. But the addition of the Escape mechanic changes how self-mill strategies have been crafted in the past. Sweet Oblivion provides its Escape cost in exiled cards via the four cards it self-milled.

Able to endlessly recycle Sweet Oblivion provides an advantage in a Dimir Self-Mill deck when possibly combined with cards like Devourer of Memory (THB) and Syr Konrad, the Grim (ELD).

Devourer of Memory: Gains a +1/+1 counter when one or more of a controller’s cards are put into the graveyard from the library.

Syr Konrad, the Grim: Deals one damage when a creature dies, a creature card is put into the graveyard from the library, and when a creature card leaves the graveyard.

Creatures that could trigger Syr Konrad via death or self-mill include Overwhelmed Apprentice, Narcomoeba, and Wall of Lost Thoughts. There are still weaknesses in the deck and cheap costing creatures with Escape would fill it out better. But as more THB cards are revealed over the next week, the possibility of it becoming a reality increases.