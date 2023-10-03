Summon the TARDIS with The First Doctor in MTG Doctor Who Commander Precon

Cascade and Planeswalk synergies come together through doctor and companion.

Blast from the Past Doctor Who Commander Precon spoilers on Oct. 3 featured The First Doctor and Susan Foreman, the first Doctor and companion team that synergizes with Magic: The Gathering mechanics Cascade and Planechase.

Returning through the MTG Doctor Who Commander Universes Beyond set that is scheduled to release on Oct. 13 are Planeswalk cards and decks, featured in all four of the Commander preconstructed decks. Doctor Who spoilers from Oct. 3 showed off Susan Foreman, the first companion, who has synergy with Planechase cards through her Time Lord status. Susan Foreman is a companion in the Blast from the Past Doctor Who Commander Precon, along with The First Doctor.

The First Doctor MTG Doctor Who spoiler

The First Doctor | Image via WotC/Doctor Who

The First Doctor is able to fetch the TARDIS from either your library or graveyard. It’s a strong ability, especially within a Commander deck that is built around the Cascade mechanic.

Mana cost : 1WU

: 1WU Type : Legendary Creature—Time Lord Doctor

: Legendary Creature—Time Lord Doctor Rarity : Rare

: Rare Stats : 2/2

: 2/2 ETB ability : Whenever The First Doctor enters the battlefield, search your library and/or graveyard for a card named The TARDIS, reveal it, and put it into your hand. If you searched your library this way, shuffle.

: Whenever The First Doctor enters the battlefield, search your library and/or graveyard for a card named The TARDIS, reveal it, and put it into your hand. If you searched your library this way, shuffle. Ability: Whenever you cast a spell with Cascade, put a +1/+1 counter on target Artifact or creature

Dropping +1/+1 counters onto the TARDIS or another powerful Artifact or creature can quickly scale in a Commander deck packed with spells that Cascade. The MTG Cascade mechanic was first introduced in Alara Reborn and most recently was used in the Universes Beyond Commander Warhammer 40K Precons. Both Cascade and Planeswalk are mechanics that synergize with the TARDIS Artifact vehicle.

TARDIS Showcase | Image via WotC

Most MTG Commander decks that feature the Cascade mechanic are three or more colors, which The First Doctor can accomplish with the right companion.

Susan Foreman MTG Doctor Who spoiler

Susan Foreman | Image vai WotC/Doctor Who

Susan Foreman is the granddaughter and official first companion to The First Doctor—and also happens to be a Time Lord.

Mana cost : 1G

: 1G Type : Legendary Creature: Time Lord

: Legendary Creature: Time Lord Rarity : Rare

: Rare Mechanic : Doctor’s Companion

: Doctor’s Companion Stats : 1/1

: 1/1 Ability : Tap—add a Green mana

: Tap—add a Green mana Planeswalk ability: If you would Planeswalk, instead look at the top two cards of your Planar deck, put one on the bottom of your Planar deck and the other on top, then Planeswalk.

Susan Foreman is a two-drop 1/1 creature that can tap for Green mana while filtering Planechase cards in your Planar deck. It’s a solid ability to have when using Planar decks. In a Commander game without Planechase cards, Susan Foreman is sadly an over-costed and low-stated mana dork. As a companion to a Doctor, at least she’s a guaranteed turn-two mana dork.

Players can test out The First Doctor with the TARDIS and Susan Foreman in the Blast from the Past MTG Doctor Who Precon on Oct. 13.

