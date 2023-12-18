Stunning MTG promos go all in for Year of the Dragon

Heading into 2024 and the Year of the Dragon, Wizards of the Coast dropped several Magic: The Gathering promos specific to the APAC regions while also showcasing cards for other regions hosting Standard Showdown events.

WotC is celebrating the Lunar New Year by giving away MTG promos that everyone wants, but only a few will earn. The APAC League is promoting gameplay in the Standard format, returning in 2024 for the Year of the Dragon. The league runs all year long and will feature seven MTG promo cards, according to WotC. Each of the promo cards contains new artwork featuring dragons, of course, from Sarkhan Unbroken to Korvold, Fae-Cursed King.

Dragon Tempest | Image via WotC Korvold, Fae-Cursed King | Image via WotC Steel Hellkite | Image via WotC Dragon token | Image via WotC Dragonlord’s Servant | Image via WotC Sarkhan Unbroken | Image via WotC Mountain | Image via WotC

Players competing in the APAC League can earn the Year of the Dragon MTG promo cards across four qualifier seasons. Players can also earn promos at Lunar New Year Celebration events that run until March 31, including the Dragon token promo.

Steel Hellkite promo : Qualifier Season One Outlaws of Thunder Junction

: Qualifier Season One Outlaws of Thunder Junction Full-art Mountain promo : Qualifier Season Two

: Qualifier Season Two Korvold, Fae-Cursed King : Qualifier Season Three Bloomburrow

: Qualifier Season Three Bloomburrow Dragon Tempest: Qualifier Season Four Duskmourn: House of Horror

Within Japan through Standard and Limited events, and globally at Standard Showdown events that take place from Feb. 9 to 18, players can earn Sarkhan Unbroken and Dragonlord’s Servant.

Given the stunning art on the Year of the Dragon MTG promos, players and collectors want to get their hands on them. But unless you’re competing at a Standard Showdown event, a Japanese local game store Standard event, or the APAC League, these amazing promos are not for sale like a Secret Lair drop. As with all MTG promos, some may end up for sale online as singles. But players seeking out these cards shouldn’t be surprised by the hefty price tag that might come with them.

All Year of the Dragon Magic promos for players outside the APAC region are available from Feb. 9 to 18 at local game stores through Standard Showdown events.