MTG Doctor Who Secret Lair completes Time Lords, adds Legendary Meep

Wizards of the Coast recently previewed the final Magic: The Gathering cards for the Doctor Who Regeneration Secret Lair drop, featuring The Fifteenth Doctor and a Legendary Alien Meep as potential commanders in the Commander format.

The final cards for the MTG Doctor Who Regeneration Secret Lair drop have been shown, following previews of The Fourteenth Doctor, Neil Patrick Harris as the toymaker, and Rose Noble earlier in the month. Slated to become available on Dec. 11 for a limited time, the Regeneration Secret Lair Doctor Who bundle can be found on the Secret Lair’s official website.

The Meep | Image via WotC The Fifteenth Doctor | Image via WotC The Fourteenth Doctor | Image via WotC The Celestial Toymaker | Image via WotC Rose Noble | Image via WotC

The Fifteenth Doctor in MTG

The Fifteenth Doctor | Image via WotC

The Fifteenth Doctor uses the MTG Improvise mechanic. Improvise allows players to use Artifacts to help cast spells, paying one colorless mana per tapped Artifact. And The Fifteenth Doctor helps players find those Artifacts each time the Time Lord attacks or enters the battlefield.

Mana cost: 2UR

Type: Legendary Creature—Time Lord Doctor

Stats: 3/3

ETB ability: “Whenever The Fifteenth Doctor enters the battlefield or attacks, mill three cards. You may put an Artifact card with mana value two or three from among them in your hand.”

Improvise ability: “The first non-Artifact spell you cast each turn has Improvise.”

The Meep in MTG

The Meep | Image via WotC

Synergizing with sacrifice builds is The Meep, a Legendary Alien with Ward and 0/4 stats. The Meep slots right into aggressive Red and Black decks, using cheap creatures on the battlefield as sacrificial fodder to boost the power and toughness of the rest of the team while The Meep attacks.

Mana cost: 2B

Type: Legendary Creature—Alien

Stats: 0/4

Keyword: Ward—Pay three life

Ability: “Whenever The Meep attacks, you may sacrifice another creature. If you do, creatures you control have base power and toughness X/X until end of turn, where X is the sacrificed creature’s mana value.”

Players and collectors can grab the MTG Doctor Who Regeneration Secret Lair drop in foil and non-foil for a limited time, starting Dec. 11.