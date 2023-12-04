MTG drops 5 Doctor Who cards through special Secret Lair

Wizards of the Coast is adding five new Magic: The Gathering cards to Eternal formats through a special Doctor Who Secret Lair drop, which includes the Fourteenth and Fifteenth Doctors, the toymaker played by Neil Patrick Harris, and companion Rose Noble.

The first of three MTG Doctor Who cards were shown today by IGN, with a total of five getting included in the special Secret Lair drop. Two Doctors were purposely left out of the initial Doctor Who Commander set that was released on Oct. 13, as the televised series had not revealed them at the time of launch. WotC had stated around the set’s launch that the Fourteenth and Fifteenth Doctors would show up in a Secret Lair, which is now confirmed to be dropping on Dec. 11.

The Fourteenth Doctor | Image via WotC The Celestial Toymaker | Image via WotC Rose Noble | Image via WotC

The Fourteenth Doctor from the MTG Secret Lair drop is mechanically unique in that it can become a variety of other Doctors, providing players with the possibility of turning the Fourteenth Doctor into all the other Doctors.

“I wanted to make sure there was a commander that let you live that experience, with your fully-themed Doctor Who deck – and even be able to play all five-colors, to tell whatever story you wanted,” said Gavin Verhey to IGN. “The Fourteenth Doctor is an unusual regeneration in the show, and the same is true for the card: it’s the only Doctor that’s more than two colors.”

Only the Fourteenth Doctor was revealed today, along with the Toymaker and Rose Noble. The other two cards in the MTG Secret Lair drop, which includes the Fifteenth Doctor, are slated to get spoiled before the official launch on Dec. 11. The villainous Celestial Toymaker features Neil Patrick Harris in the art while sneakily costing opponent’s life points. Rose Noble is a Doctor’s Companion card that fuels card draw in the color Blue.

All MTG Doctor Who cards in the Secret Lair drop will become available for purchase on Dec. 11 through the official website.