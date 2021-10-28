Sorin Markov returns with planeswalker card in Innistrad: Crimson Vow

Sorin the Mirthless Sorin the Mirthless Fang Showcase Art Sorin the Mirthless Dracula Series

Olivia Voldaren has plans to marry Edgar Markov and unite the two most powerful families in Innistrad.

Edgar’s grandson, Sorin, aims to prevent this unholy union from occurring in Magic: The Gathering‘s upcoming set Innistrad: Crimson Vow.

The Black-aligned vampire first appeared in Magic 2012 and has been a consistent character since then, with his most recent appearance being in Core Set 2020 as Sorin, Imperious Bloodlord.

The new Sorin from Crimson Vow is a solid four-mana value planeswalker at Mythic Rare.

Mana value: 2BB

Type: Legendary Planeswalker Sorin

Rarity: Mythic Rare

Starting loyalty: Four

First ability: +1: Look at the top card of your library. You may reveal that card and put it into your hand. if you do, you lose life equal to its mana value.

Second ability: -2: Create a 2/3 Black Vampire Creature token with Flying and Lifelink

Third ability: -7: Sorin the Mirthless deals 13 damage to any target. You gain 13 life.

This planeswalker is fairly strong as a four-mana play. Sorin brings you card advantage and a way to protect itself with its +1 and -2 abilities. If Sorin is allowed to sit on the battlefield, the -7 ultimate isn’t unreasonable to hit. Chances are it will win the game. But if it doesn’t, it will bring the game back to parity.

You can play the new Sorin planeswalker when Crimson Vow is released on Magic Arena and Magic Online on Nov. 11. A worldwide tabletop release is set for Nov. 19.

All images via WotC.