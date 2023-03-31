Rare MTG Battle gases up Red decks with card advantage in March of the Machine

Highlighting the Phyrexian invasion of the Magic: The Gathering plane of Kaldheim in March of the Machine Wizards of the Coast has designed a powerful Batttle that will slot into a variety of Red decks across multiple formats.

Battle cards are a new MTG mechanic within the March of the Machine (MOM) set, highlighting the planes that were affected by the Phyrexian invasion and how the citizens of the planes fought back. The Invasion of Kaldheim//Pyre of the World Tree, a MOM spoiler dropped by TCGPlayer today on Twitter, is a powerful addition to Red decks that enables and supports aggressive strategies.

MTG Invasion of Kaldheim//Pyre of the World Tree

Invasion of Kaldheim Pyre of the World Tree

Upon entering the battlefield, the Invasion of Kaldheim Battle wheels all cards in hand to exile while refilling that player’s hand with the number of cards that were exiled. And unlike most Red exile and cast effects in Magic, players have until the end of their next turn as opposed to the end of that turn to cast those exiled cards—providing massive card advantage to a type of build that is normally susceptible to running out of gas.

Invasion of Kaldheim

Invasion of Kaldheim

Mana cost: 3R

Type: Battle—Sige

Rarity: Rare

Defense loyalty: Four

ETB effect: When the Invasion of Kaldheim enters the battlefield, exile all cards from your hand, then draw that many cards. Until the end of your next turn, you may play cards exiled this way.

The Defense loyalty for Invasion of Kaldhiem is low, as Red has numerous spells that can deal four damage. This allows players to flip it faster than other Battles, especially with the card advantage Invasion of Kaldheim provided upon entering the battlefield.

Pyre of the World Tree

Pyre of the World Tree

Type: Enchantment

Passive ability: Discard a land card: Pyre of the World Tree deals two damage to any target

Ability: Whenever you discard a land card, exile the top card of your library. You may play that card this turn.

Upon flipping the Battle, Pyre of the World Tree supports the discard and draw strategy by rewarding players for dumping lands into the graveyard, dealing two damage to any target. It also reverts to the more popular version of exile and cast turn form of card advantage.

Invasion of Kaldheim//Pyre of the World Tree has the potential to pop off in Standard, elevating Mono-Red Aggro and Big Red decks back into top-tier meta status. The Battle will also perform well in formats like Commander and Pioneer, where the card advantage reaped can have huge payoffs.

Players can test Invasion of Kaldheim//Pyre of the World Tree and all the March of the Machine Battle cards through prerelease events that start on April 14.