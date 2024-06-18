Rare MTG Assassin’s Creed Legendary buffs Tom Bombadil Commander decks

Sigurd Styrbjornsson is the Jarl of Ravensthorpe within the Universes Beyond Assassin’s Creed set, showcasing Boast and +1/+1 counter synergy on a Legendary Magic: The Gathering Human Warrior.

Saga builds within the MTG Commander format began to thrive with the addition of Tom Bombadil from Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth. A year after the release of LTR, Wizards of the Coast has designed another powerful Saga-themed Commander card through the Universes Beyond Assassin’s Creed set in Sigurd, Jarl of Ravensthorpe.

Use Boast to add or remove a Lore counter from a Saga. Image via WotC

The Legendary Sigurd, Jarl of Ravensthorpe is in the MTG color Naya as a three-drop 3/3 with Vigilance, Trample, and Lifelink. The stats and keyword abilities on the Human Warrior are enough to make the Legendary playable in any creature Commander deck. Sigurd, Jarl of Ravensthorpe is much more than a solid three-drop creature, though, featuring the MTG mechanic Boast and +1/+1 counter synergy.

A God among Saga Commander builds. Image via WotC

Sigurd, Jarl of Ravensthorpe from MTG Assassin’s Creed slots right into Tom Bombadil Commander decks. Tom Bombadil thrives off Lore counters, with Sigurd ensuring they stay on Sagas through Boast. And when a Saga must come to an end, Tom Bombadil fetches a new Saga from your library and puts it directly onto the battlefield, with Sigurd potentially adding a Lore counter to target a specific ability and reactivate Bombadil’s first ability.

The Legendary Sigurd, Jarl of Ravensthorpe from MTG Assassin’s Creed also has the potential to become a powerful commander. Naya color builds thrive off +1/+1 counters, which the Human Warrior places on any target creature (including itself) when a Lore counter is put on a Saga you control.

You can test out Sigurd, Jarl of Ravensthorpe within MTG Commander decks when the Universes Beyond Assassin’s Creed set drops on July 5.

