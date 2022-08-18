Radha’s Firebrand gives MTG Aggro decks powerful 2-drop in Dominaria United

The Domain mechanic is returning to Magic: The Gathering with the release of Dominaria United, featured on Radha’s Firebrand, an Aggro card that uses the mechanic to increase power and toughness when it matters.

Radha is the grandaughter of Astor the Keldon warlord and a potential planeswalker who never had their spark ignite. And a version of Radha returns to the Standard format in Dominaria United (DMU) as a Firebrand. Radha has appeared as a legendary creature before in the colors Red and Green, whereas Firebrand cards in Magic are typically Mono-Red. This is the case with Radha’s Firebrand, a two-drop human warrior who uses their ability and the returning MTG mechanic Domain to overrun opponents.

Radha’s Firebrand

Image via WotC

Mana cost : 1R

: 1R Type : Creature—Human Warrior

: Creature—Human Warrior Rarity : Rare

: Rare Stats : 3/1

: 3/1 Ability : Whenever Radha’s Firebrand attacks, target creature defending player controls with power less than Radha’s Firebrand’s power can’t block this turn.

: Whenever Radha’s Firebrand attacks, target creature defending player controls with power less than Radha’s Firebrand’s power can’t block this turn. Domain: Pay 5R—Radha’s Firebrand gets +2/+2 until the end of the turn. This ability costs one less to activate for each basic land type among lands you control. Activate only once each turn.

As a 3/1, Radha’s Firebrand is a solid two-drop in a creature-heavy Aggro deck. Most players don’t have a creature on the battlefield by turn three with a power of three, allowing the human warrior to hit an opponent directly for at least one turn when played on curve.

As an added bonus, Radha’s Firebrand taps into the mechanic Domain, reducing the cost of their activated ability which increases their power and toughness. In a Mono-Red deck, the cost is only reduced by one, but in a Jund deck with three basic land types in play, the activated ability cost is only 2R instead of 5R.

Players can test out Radha’s Firebrand with the digital release of DMU on Sept. 1 or at the global launch on Sept. 9.