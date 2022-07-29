Post Malone is going to play one random Magic: The Gathering fan to a $100,000 wager match

Celebrating his love for Magic: The Gathering in conjunction with Whatnot and special guests, Post Malone will challenge a randomly chosen person to a $100k match.

Post Malone has been active in the gaming community lately, from becoming a co-owner of Envy Gaming to running a charity stream on Twitch, raising money for the Trevor Project. The musical artist is also a fan of Magic: The Gathering, playing the card game on YouTube shows and with friends. Malone recently purchased an MTG Alpha Black Lotus card with a 9.5 rating signed by Christopher Rush for over $800k, calling it the “holy grail of Magic: The Gathering” while choking on a chicken doused with The Bomb hot sauce during a Hot Ones interview.

On Aug. 11, Malone will take his MTG obsession to a whole new level by challenging a random individual off the internet to a match that’s worth $100k. Fans can sign up through Whatnot on Aug. 4 at 8pm CT, where Malone will randomly pick someone during the livestream.

No matter who wins the opportunity to play Malone on Aug. 11, MTG Hall of Famer Reid Duke will personally train them prior to the match. Fans can watch the action unfold on the Whatnot app at 7pm CT, hosted by Josh and Jimmy from The Command Zone.

The lucky player to compete against Malone will get flown out to Los Angeles and sit across from Malone in a Poker themed one v one setup. Multiple special guests are slated to join the stream, along with around 20 other select individuals watching the match live.

The winner of the Post Malone MTG match on Aug. 11 takes home $100k.