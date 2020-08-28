Post Malone joins Envy’s ownership group

Envy Gaming added Post Malone to its ownership group today after the American rapper purchased an undisclosed equity stake in the company.

He’s now the partial owner of several esports rosters, including the Overwatch League’s Dallas Fuel and Call of Duty League’s Dallas Empire.

The 25-year-old music artist is from North Texas, where Envy and all of its operations are based out of. Malone said he’d been looking for a way to enter the esports scene as of late and this move came at the perfect time.

“I grew up in Texas and I’ve been gaming my whole life, so this just really felt right,” Malone said. “I have always wanted to be a part of bringing gaming into the professional sports world so to be involved with what Envy is doing in my hometown feels like such a perfect fit.”

Malone has previously partnered with HyperX to launch his own line of gaming headsets and host streams for the brand. He also infrequently streams on his own, personal Twitch channel, playing games like PUBG.

Related: Envy Gaming renews Jack in the Box sponsorship in multiyear deal

This deal has been in the works for some time now. Mike Rufail, owner and chief gaming officer of Envy, and Malone have kept in touch about partnerships since last year.

“I first met Post at Posty Fest in Arlington last November,” Rufail said. “We had a very real chat about his love for video games. He’s a genuine gamer who brings a lot of effort and personality into everything he does. I couldn’t be happier to have him invest and build with us.”

Happy to announce i’m now part owner of @DallasEmpire

Let’s take this throne and win these playoffs:) pic.twitter.com/5Fz282Xeot — Posty (@PostMalone) August 28, 2020

Malone already seems like he’s in the loop, promoting his new position and wishing the Dallas Empire players luck as they compete in the CoD League Championship Weekend, which resumes tomorrow.