Orzhov Vampires dominate meta in MTG Pearl Division M20 split

The first week of Core Set 2020 split in MPL Weekly is underway, with Orzhov Vampires as the dominant archetype of choice.

Out of eight players in the Pearl Division, six brought Orzhov Vampire to the MTG Arena table. In light of the current Standard metagame, Vampire is an archetype that stands up well against Scapeshift. The other two decks chosen for the round-robin rounds were Dimir Control (Andrew Cuneo) and Bant Scapeshift (Grzegorz Kowalski).

Each players Orzhov Vampire deck was slightly different in the round-robin matches, and the ones who dominated were Carlos Romão, Autumn Burchett, and Piotr Głogowski. In a shocking surprise, Brad Nelson (undefeated in War of the Spark split) went 0-2 with his Orzhov Vampire deck.

Joining the three vamp players in the top four this weekend is Cuneo and his Dimir Control deck. Of the three vampire decks, its a toss-up, for now, as to who will possibly emerge victorious. Burchette is running three copies of Vicious Conquistador while Głogowski has four copies of Vampire of the Dire Moon in addition to the foundational cards within Orzhov Vampire.

In addition, there have been some interesting additions to the sideboards of the vamp decks. Each choice is aimed at breaking down other archetypes within the Standard metagame.

The Orzhov Vampire deck that’ll dominate MTGA gets determined this weekend on MPL Weekly. Watch the action go down as the top four bracket play in the M20 split for Pearl Division streams at 2pm CT, Aug. 10.