New MTG Secret Lair drop benefits Extra Life 2020

Four Commander staples are getting fresh art in a new Magic: The Gathering Secret Lair drop that’s a part of the Extra Life 2020 charity fundraiser, Wizards of the Coast announced today.

Foil alternate art versions of Amulet of Vigor, Collected Company, Consecrated Sphinx, and Teferi’s Protection are included in the Secret Lair drop. The Secret Lair will be available from Nov. 6 to 11 for $59.99.

Wizards said $30 from each purchase will be donated to Extra Life, an annual fundraiser benefiting Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. Wizards is raising money for the Seattle Children’s Hospital with a goal of $1 million. The publisher is holding a fundraising stream on Extra Life game day on Nov. 7 at 8pm CT.

All of the art features children in some way. Teferi’s Protection shows the planeswalker playing with his daughter, Niambi, with art by Kieran Yanner. Victor Adame Minguez brought a new look to Consecrated Sphinx with the sphinx being blessed by children. Collected Company by Rudy Siswanto shows Ajani, the face of Extra Life for Wizards, leading a group of children. And Erik Wilkerson’s depiction of Amulet of Vigor shows a child holding the amulet.

Playmats of the art will be available through Ultra Pro for $21.99 from Nov. 6 to 9. Wizards said $16 from each playmat purchase will go to Extra Life.

Last year’s Extra Life fundraiser was a silver-bordered Ponies: The Galloping three-card set. The My Little Pony collaboration brought Princess Twilight Sparkle and others to the silver-bordered Magic world.