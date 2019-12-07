Mythic Championship VII day 2 standings and highlights

The best Magic: The Gathering players from around the world are competing for the highly coveted top eight seats at Mythic Championship VII but only 28 remained heading into day two.

Day one of the final major Magic: The Gathering tournament of the year was far from boring, showcasing a balanced meta and wild plays. A full breakdown of all eight rounds from day one at MCVII can be found here, and a full list of the top 24 players from day one, along with their decks, can be found here.

The second day at MCVII began with the 28 players—24 from day one and four MPL players who had a day-one bye. The Magic Pro League players who earned day-one byes from the ELD Division split were Márcio Carvalho, William Jensen, Shota Yasooka, and Piotr Głogowski. It was a balanced group of players, featuring those from Arena Qualifiers, the MPL, and invites.

Day two will consist of seven rounds of Swiss best-of-three play in the Standard format, in which the top eight players move onto day three.

Round one

The first match of the day was between William Jensen, who received a day-one bye at MCVII, and Gabriel “Yellowhat” Nassif. Jensen jokingly donned Nassif’s infamous yellow hat when the two veteran Magic players battled in an Izzet Flash mirror match.

Both players earned a win in games one and two, forcing a game three. Gadwick, the Wizened was a key card played by the Magic veterans and Jensen was the first to fire it off in game three. The MPL pro then followed up with a Skarrgan Hellkite, gaining an advantage over Nassif. Jensen continued his dominant run in game three, earning himself a match victory to start the day.

Here was the other round one winner’s at day two of Mythic Championship VII:

Round two

Round two began with another mirror match featuring Jund Sacrifice. Miguel da Cruz Simões, an Arena Qualifier who went undefeated during day one, was paired against Piotr “Kanister” Głogowski. It was the second match of the tournament for Kanister, who earned himself a day-one bye during the ELD split.

Korvold, Fae-Cursed King was dropped onto the battlefield by both players in game one. But Kanister gained the advantage with Casualties of War, earning him a win. Simões faced a huge mana shortage in game two, allowing Kanister to play Mayhem Devil and Korvold first. The disadvantage led to a scoop and a match win for Kanister.

Also featured in round two was a match between Shota Yasooka (Five-Color Fires) against Ally Warfield and her Golgari Adventure deck. Each player earned a quick win in games one and two, forcing a game three showdown.

Two Edgewall Innkeepers on the battlefield gave Warfield an early advantage over Yasooka’s slower Five-Color Fires deck. Yasooka attempted to slow Warfield down with a Flame Sweep, but the wipe failed to stop her Golgari deck. Through a string of smart plays, Warfield earned herself a second match win of the day.

At the end of round two, seven players remained undefeated for the day.

Round three

Warfield returned to the feature match table in round three with a Golgari Adventure mirror match against Arena Qualifier Jordan Cairns. There were several differences between the two Adventure decks, though. Warfield’s deck contained a Lucky Clover while Cairns took a more aggressive stance with Rotting Regisaur.

Cairns had the advantage in game one with an early drop of Questing Beast, but Warfield earned the win thanks to Lucky Clover. Game two favored Cairns and his Rankle, Master of Pranks, forcing a game three.

After a close and lengthy game between the two Magic pros, Cairns top-decked a Questing Beast. But the attack was one point shy of a victory. And Warfield earned a third match win of the day.

Also in round three was a match between Andrea Mengucci (Simic Ramp) against Paulo Vitor Damo da Rosa (PVDDD) and his Jeskai Fires deck. Both players were 2-0 heading into the match, and each player earned a win in games one and two.

PVDDD was short on mana to start game three. And before he could fully recover, Mengucci would drop an End-Raze Forerunners, swinging for lethal.

Only four players remained undefeated after three rounds at Mythic Championship VII.

