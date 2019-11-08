Mythic Championship VI Standard Constructed day one highlights and standings

Food decks are terrorizing Standard in Magic: The Gathering and will continue to do so at Mythic Championship VI.

Day one at MCVI began with the ELD Limited Booster Draft rounds, providing an additional layer of challenge for the pros gathered this weekend in Richmond, Virginia. Leading up to day three, the first two days feature three rounds of Draft followed by five rounds of Standard Constructed.

Here are the most-played cards at Mythic Championship VI.

Once Upon a Time: 1,397 copies

Gilded Goose: 1,382 copies

Oko, Thief of Crowns: 1,373 copies

Wicked Wolf: 1,339 copies

Paradise Druid: 1,338 copies

Nissa, Who Shakes the World: 1,282 copies

Hydroid Krasis: 1,233 copies

Altogether, 63 percent of the field at MCVI is made up of Food decks and 69 percent is either playing Oko in their main or sideboard deck. To say the metagame at Mythic Championship VI is unprecedented is an understatement.

The meta has broken every record in the history of Magic, etching Oko permanently into the record books. And at Mythic Championship VI, the early Limited Draft rounds are now playing more of a role than normal.

Here are the top 24 Magic players who went 3-0 during the day one ELD Limited Booster Draft. In total, 56 players started off day one 3-0.

With there being so many Food decks, Wizards of the Coast made a point to not flood the feature table with mirror matches. A standout match during round five was Thomas Hendricks (Selesnya Adventure) playing against Greg Keithley (Gruul Aggro). Both players went down to one life point, but a top deck draw from Keithley won the match.

Here are the top 24 Magic players at MCVI after five rounds.

