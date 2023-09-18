My Little Pony returns to MTG through charity benefiting children

Wizards of the Coast dropped My Little Pony Cards for the Sept. 18 Magic: The Gathering Secret Lair launch that will benefit the Extra Life children’s charity, featuring four new cards.

Scheduled to become available for a limited time starting at 11am CT on Sept. 18 is the MTG Secret Lair drop of four new My Little Pony cards. The drop is a follow-up to the 2019 My Little Pony limited run that featured Rarity, Nightmare Moon, and Princess Twilight Sparkle. Much like the first My Little Pony drops, 50 percent of proceeds from every Secret Lair order is getting donated to the Seattle Children’s Autism Center.

All new MTG My Little Pony cards

Fluutershy | Image via WotC Pinkie Pie | Image via WotC Applejack | Image via WotC Rainbow Dash | Image via WotC

There are four new cards contained within the Secret Lair My Little Pony drop, including two Pegasus and two Ponies. The flavor on the MTG cards benefiting children is spot on, from Rainbow Dash getting 20 percent cooler when a creature you control with Haste or Flying attacks (of which the Pegasus has both keywords), to Pinkie Pie, who creates a tapped Treasure token whenever a spell is cast that has a smile in it.

Applejack expands the board state by putting any toy owned by its controller on the battlefield as 2/2. And Fluttershy can put a +1/+1 counter on each creature with a tail that they control, at the cost of one mana of any color and tapping Fluttershy.

The second My Little Pony drop completes the set, according to Polygon, although it is likely that more My Little Pony MTG cards will get released again in the near future.

All My Little Pony MTG Secret Lair cards are non-tournament legal and fall under the Universes Beyond banner of being legal to play in Eternal formats. Prices are expected to be revealed when the Secret Lair drops at 11am CT on Sept. 18.

