MTG Wraith Noble commands Nazgûl in Lord of the Rings

The Wraith creature type in Magic: The Gathering has a new Mythic Rare Mono-Black commander through the Witch-king of Angmar, a Wraith noble with Flying and Indestructible from The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth spoilers that were previewed on May 30.

Known as the Lord of the Nazgûl, the Witch-king of Angmar in Lord of the Rings lore was a powerful Wraith that served Sauron for centuries. The king’s identity was never revealed, as his power provided all the information one needed. WotC tapped into the lore and designed a card fitting for the Lord of the Nazgûl within The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth (LTR) set while also providing the Wraith noble with an army of Nazgûl.

Related: All Lord of the Rings spoilers from MTG preview stream

Witch-king of Angmar

Witch-king of Angmar | Image via WotC

Showcasing immense power and fear, the five-drop Mono-Black Wraith noble is a Mythic Rare 5/3 with Flying, Indestructible, and the ability to force players to sacrifice their own creatures.

Mana cost : 3BB

: 3BB Type : Legendary Creature—Wraith Noble

: Legendary Creature—Wraith Noble Rarity : Mythic Rare

: Mythic Rare Stats : 5/3

: 5/3 Keyword : Flying

: Flying First ability : Whenever one or more creatures deal combat damage to you, each opponent sacrifices a creature that dealt damage to you this turn. The Ring tempts you.

: Whenever one or more creatures deal combat damage to you, each opponent sacrifices a creature that dealt damage to you this turn. The Ring tempts you. Second ability: Discard a card—Witch-king of Angmar gains Indestructible until the end of the turn. Tap it.

Likely a bomb within the LTR Limited format, Witch-king of Angmar may impact the Commander format as well. The legendary Wraith instills fear within opponents who dare to attack, knowing one of their creatures will get sacrificed. It also has Flying with a power of five and can prevent blockers from taking it out by simply discarding a card and making the Witch-king of Angmar Indestructible for that turn.

The Witch-king of Angmar also synergizes with the Nazgûl in LTR, just as it should according to Lord of the Rings lore.

Nazgûl

Nazgûl main art illustrated by Igor Krstic | Image via WotC Nazgûl alt-art illustrated by Wonchun Choi | Image via WotC Nazgûl alt-art illustrated by Chris Cold | Image via WotC Nazgûl alt-art illustrated by Nino Is | Image via WotC Nazgûl alt-art illustrated by Yigit Koroglu | Image via WotC Nazgûl alt-art illustrated by Igor Krstic | Image via WotC Nazgûl alt-art illustrated by Miklos Ligeti | Image via WotC Nazgûl alt-art illustrated by Antonio Jose Manzanedo | Image via WotC Nazgûl alt-art illustrated by Lorenzo Matroianni | Image via WotC

There are nine art versions of Nazgûl within the LTR set. The Wraith knight is a three-drop Uncommon with Deathtouch. Players may have up to nine cards named Nazgûl within an MTG deck.

Mana cost: 2B

Type : Creature—Wraith Knight

: Creature—Wraith Knight Rarity : Uncommon

: Uncommon ETB ability : When Nazgûl enters the battlefield, the Ring tempts you.

: When Nazgûl enters the battlefield, the Ring tempts you. Ability : Whenever the Ring tempts you, put a +1/+1 counter on each Wraith you control.

: Whenever the Ring tempts you, put a +1/+1 counter on each Wraith you control. Unique ability: A deck may have up to nine cards named Nazgûl.

Pairing Nazgûl with Witch-king of Angmar is a scary strategy for your opponents. They won’t want to attack out of fear of losing creatures, and they won’t want to block a bunch of buffed +1/+1 counter Deathtouch knights. The only downside to Nazgûl is their casting cost.

Players can test out Witch-king of Angmar and Nazgûl through the digital release of The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth on June 20.

About the author