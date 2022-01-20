MTG Unfinity delayed until late 2022

Magic: The Gathering’s newest addition to the comedic -un series, Unfinity, is delayed until the second half of 2022, Wizards of the Coast announced on Weekly MTG.

Unfinity was scheduled to release on April 1 but has been delayed due to pandemic-related supply issues. There isn’t a new release date available at this time, but the new release window is the latter half of the year.

This set was going to bridge the release gap between Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty in February and Streets of New Capenna later in the spring and early summer. The shift will push Unfinity to release alongside Dominaria United and The Brother’s War in the fall and winter.

Unfinity’s April Fools’ Day release was in line with the set’s wacky and experimental design. This -un release takes place in a space carnival and includes both constructed legal and non-constructed legal cards for the first time in the series’ history.