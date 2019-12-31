MTG Theros: Beyond Death goes zombie wide with Aphemia

A strong Enchantment theme is taking shape in the upcoming Theros: Beyond Death set with Aphemia, the Cacophony, legendary harpy.

MTG’s Theros: Beyond Death (THB) will focus on mechanics and themes such as Enchantments, Enchantment-Creatures, Devotion, and Escape. Aphemia, the Cacophony is a legendary Enchantment-Creature, much like the Gods of THB, who exiles Enchantments from the graveyard to create 2/2 zombies.

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

CMC two: One Black

Flying

At the beginning of your end step, you may exile an enchantment card from your graveyard. If you do, create a 2/2 black Zombie creature token.

Many of the THB cards have yet to be spoiled, but from what’s been revealed so far, a fair number of Enchantments will end up in the graveyard, ready to be recycled into 2/2 zombies by Aphemia.

Cheap Enchantment cards are necessary for Aphemia to have an impact in Standard Constructed. The legendary harpy may prove worthy in Limited, however, where a go-wide formation of 2/2 zombies could have exceeding effectiveness.

Due to the pushed design of recent Magic sets, including THB, a gummed up 2/2 zombie battlefield might not be enough in Standard. But with Vizier of the Scorpion (WAR), all zombie tokens gain deathtouch. Gleaming Overseer is also a solid option, providing zombie tokens with Menace and Hexproof. And there’s always Liliana, Dreadhorde General as a finisher.

Only a few weeks remain until Theros: Beyond Death is released digitally on Jan. 16. The official release date for THB is Jan. 24.