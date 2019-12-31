Purphoros returns with sneak attack Theros: Beyond Death

God of the Forge, Purphoros has returned in Theros: Beyond Death as Pruphoros, Bronze-Blooded with a powerful mana ability.

God’s return as Magic: The Gathering revisits the plane of Theros with an emphasis on the underworld. Set to release on Jan. 24, Theros: Beyond Death (THB) utilizes the Devotion mechanic similar to the original MTG Theros block.

Image via WotC Magic: The Gathering

Pruphoros, Bronze-Blooded, much like the other Gods in THB, isn’t a creature unless its devotion is five or more. Receiving a power boost with its return, Pruphoros gives other creatures Haste and can sneak attack a creature onto the battlefield with a CMC mana ability of three (one Red).

Indestructible.

As long as your devotion to red is less than five, Purphoros isn’t a creature.

Other creatures you control have haste.

2R: You may put a red creature card or an artifact creature card from your hand onto the battlefield. Sacrifice it at the beginning of the next end step.

An ideal combo that utilizes Pruphoros’ “sneak attack” in Standard includes creatures like Illharg, the Raze-Boar and Drakuseth, Maw of Flames in Red. And in Gruul there are cards like God-Eternal Rhonas, Cavalier of Thorns, and Aggressive Mammoth. Or there’s also a Boros option with cards like Feather, the Redeemed, and Aurelia, Exemplar of Justice.

And because Purphoros gives all creatures Haste, Storm Herald may become a dangerous combo card depending on what Aura-Enchantments are contained within the THB set.

Discover the Gods in Theros: Beyond Death when it releases digitally on Jan. 16 and via tabletop on Jan. 24.