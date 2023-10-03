MTG The Third Doctor and companion power up in Blast from the Past Precon

Multiple Doctor Who spoilers were dropped on Oct. 3, with The Third Doctor, his companion, and a spell named after his catchphrase getting showcased within the Blast from the Past Magic: The Gathering Commander preconstructed deck.
The Blast from the Past Doctor Who Commander Precon, which is slated to release on Oct. 13, contains the first eight Doctors and their companions. Players can run two commanders in the command zone through the Doctor’s Companion mechanic and any Doctor/companion from the MTG Commander Precons can serve as a commander of their own deck. Perhaps one of the more aggressive Doctors from the television series who synergizes with go-wide strategies in the MTG Doctor Who set is The Third Doctor.
The Third Doctor MTG Doctor Who spoiler
Scaling power and toughness on a potential commander with Trample in the colors of Blue and Green is a flavor win for The Third Doctor, who preferred to take a more aggressive approach toward resolving conflicts.
- Mana cost: 2GU
- Type: Legendary Creature—Time Lord Doctor
- Rarity: Rare
- Stats: 2/2
- Keyword: Trample
- Passive ability: The Third Doctor gets +1/+1 for each noncreature token you control
- ETB ability: When The Third Doctor enters the battlefield, create your choice of a Clue, Food, or Treasure token
Players will also find The Third Doctor on the Reverse the Polarity Instant spell, which was a common phrase he often used.
Reverse the Polarity MTG Doctor Who spoiler
- Mana cost: 1UU
- Type: Instant
- Rarity: Rare
- Ability: Choose one—Counter all other spells, switch each creature’s power and toughness until the end of turn, or creatures can’t be blocked this turn
Jo Grant MTG Doctor Who spoiler
Jo Grant is a flavor win within the Blast from the Past Doctor Who Precon, providing Cycling as an ability while the artwork features her on a motorcycle.
- Mana cost: 2W
- Type: Legendary Creature—Human Soldier
- Rarity: Rare
- Mechanic: Doctor’s Companion
- Stats: 3/2
- Passive ability: Each Historic card in your hand has Cycling 2W
- Ability: Whenever you Cycle a card, put a +1/+1 counter on Jo Grant
Historic permanents in MTG are Legendaries, Artifacts, and Sagas. Jo Grant is unique in that she improves card advantage in the color White—and she might even see play outside of the Doctor Who Commander Precon deck.
Players can test out The Third Doctor and all the cards from the Doctor Who Commander Precon decks starting on Oct. 13.