MTG The Eternal Wanderer planeswalker packs power in Phyrexia: All Will Be One

The number of planeswalkers protecting the Magic: The Gathering Multiverse continues to dwindle while The Eternal Wanderer in Phyrexia: All Will Be One provides a glimmer of hope.

Making her debut appearance within MTG during the Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty set, the unnamed planeswalker returns in Phyrexia: All Will Be One (ONE). Her spark is still unstable, but her powers have evolved, showcased on a six-drop Mono-White Rare planeswalker card in the upcoming Standard-legal Magic set.

The Eternal Wanderer

The first planeswalker version of the emperor had Flash and low mana cost that has made it a staple within the MTG Standard meta. The Eternal Wanderer is not the same, having a mana cost of six (double White) and a unique passive ability as a form of protection.

The Eternal Wanderer

Mana cost : 4WW

: 4WW Type : Legendary Planeswalker

: Legendary Planeswalker Rarity : Rare

: Rare Starting Loyalty : Five

: Five Plus-one : Exile up to one target Artifact or creature. Return that card to the battlefield under its owner’s control at the beginning of that player’s next end step

: Exile up to one target Artifact or creature. Return that card to the battlefield under its owner’s control at the beginning of that player’s next end step Zero : Create a 2/2 White samurai creature token with Double Strike

: Create a 2/2 White samurai creature token with Double Strike Minus-four: For each player, choose a creature that player controls. Each player sacrifices all creatures they control not chosen this way.

Having the ability to Blink Artifacts and creatures is a positive in the current meta, potentially opening up additional strategies within Tempo and Control decks using the color White. And having the ability to create a token for protection at no loyalty cost is another plus. But neither ability is powerful enough to justify six mana.

It’s The Eternal Wanderer’s minus-four ability that most players will be after when adding the planeswalkers to decks, as it’s essentially a board wipe that keeps your most powerful creature and your opponent’s weakest on the board, along with The Eternal Wanderer.

The Eternal Wanderer’s passive prevents multiple attacks against her, allowing her token to properly protect. And her Blink ability may have major implications on the meta when paired with Prototype Artifact creatures from The Brothers’ War.

Players can test out The Eternal Wanderer with the digital release of Phyrexia: All Will Be One on Feb. 7 and prerelease events that start on Feb. 3.