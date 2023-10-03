MTG The Eighth Doctor links past to present in Blast from the Past Commander Precon

The Eighth Doctor from the Oct. 3 Doctor Who spoilers showcased Magic: The Gathering graveyard shenanigans, synergizing with the Historic theme found in the Blast From the Past Commander Precon.

Each of the Doctors featured in the Blast from the Past Doctor Who Commander Precon has a companion, with the exception of The Eighth Doctor. Tying together the past and present, The Eighth Doctor brings Historic permanents (Legendaries, Artifacts, and Sagas) from the graveyard for a second chance on the battlefield.

The Eighth Doctor MTG Doctor Who spoiler

Synergizing with The Fourth and The Sixth Doctor, The Eighth Doctor can serve as a commander but is a better support legendary within the Blast from the Past Commander Precon.

The Eighth Doctor | Image via WotC/Doctor Who

: 4/4 ETB ability : When The Eighth Doctor enters the battlefield, mill three cards

: When The Eighth Doctor enters the battlefield, mill three cards Ability: Once during each of your turns, you may play a Historic Land or cast a Historic permanent spell from your graveyard. If you do, it gains “If this permanent would leave the battlefield, exile it instead of putting it anywhere else.”

Players who want to add a companion to use The Fourth and Sixth Doctor with The Eighth Doctor as a commander can tap into Ace, Fearless Rebel, or Jamie McCrimmon as a companion that adds the MTG color Green.

The Eighth Doctor is strong, hence his casting cost, when built around or slotted into a Historic matters Commander deck. Having the ability to return Sagas, Legendary creatures, and even Artifacts like the TARDIS back from the graveyard can quickly end games when the stars align.

Players can test out The Eighth Doctor and his graveyard synergies with Historic permanents when the Doctor Who Universes Beyond set launches on Oct. 13.

