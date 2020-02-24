MTG Temur Adventure deck returns to meta forefront after winning at Arena Dreamhack

Aaron “Littlebeep” Gertler took down some of the best Magic: The Gathering players at the Dreamhack MTG Arena tournament this weekend, including MPL player Rei Sato, with a Temur Adventure deck.

Around 100 players competed in Anaheim for a total prize pool of $100,000 and an invitation to the upcoming Ikoria Mythic Invitational. It was the first of four MTG Arena tournaments being hosted by Dreamhack in 2020, with Altruism writer Gertler earning a grand prize of $30,000 by playing a Temur Adventure deck.

Hardly a stranger to playing Magic, Gertler was also ranked first in the Mythic ladder on Arena. And his final opponent at the Dreamhack MTG Arena event was Mani “Zapgaze” Davoudi, ranked second on the ladder. (Winning wasn’t all about the money for Gertler—he gave half of his earnings that he won yesterday to charity.)

Competing against the best decks in Magic, like Azorius Control, Mono-Red Aggro, and Jeskai Fires, Gertler won the Dreamhack trophy with his version of Temur Adventure.

With a combination of Edgewall Innkeeper and Lucky Clover, Gertler had an abundance of card draw while also using the adventure side of cards like Brazen Borrower and Fae of Wishes. He also had three copies of Escape to the Wilds, with a fourth in the sideboard, along with one copy of The Great Henge.

And it was the sideboard, in conjunction with Fae of Wishes that helped Gertler beat down his opponent’s decks. Containing a wide variety of noncreature spells like Chandra, Awakened Inferno and Fling to Storm’s Wrath and Sorcerous Spyglass, Gertler was able to triumph over the Dreamhack MTG Arena tournament field.