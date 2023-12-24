MTG storylines we wish had come true in 2023

This year, Magic: The Gathering sent players to a diverse range of planes and introduced new characters thirsty for adventure. We witnessed the rise and fall of the evil machines, a teenage Fae searching for his lost father, the race to Ixalan’s core, and numerous Planeswalkers losing their Spark.

Unlike sets in recent years, many of 2023’s stories ended on a positive note, with good triumphing over evil. In Lost Caverns of Ixalan, the explorers set aside their differences to defeat the Mycotyrant’s army of fungi dinosaurs. In March of the Machine, Elspeth Tirel returned from beyond space and time as a resplendent Planeswalker angel to defeat Elesh Norn and her army of techno-demons. Talk about a Deus ex Machina. But what if these stories didn’t end happily ever after, and instead concluded on a more sinister note, like Amonkhet?

Phyrexia spreads throughout the MTG Multiverse

Elesh Norn, Grand Cenobite. Image via WotC

In a hypothetical scenario where Phyrexia triumphs over the Planeswalkers and successfully conquers the Multiverse, the consequences would be catastrophic and far-reaching. The Phyrexians, known for their relentless pursuit of perfection and assimilation, would impose their twisted vision across the planes, leading to dark and dystopian realities.

Kaladesh turns against itself

Kaladesh, a plane renowned for its inventors and artifacts, would be a prized conquest for Phyrexia. The inventiveness of Kaladesh’s denizens would be exploited, turning their innovations into instruments of control and assimilation. Imagine aether, once the source of wondrous creations, being corrupted into a tool to spread glistening oil, Phyrexia’s corrupting essence.

The Transformation of Zendikar

Zendikar, known for its wild mana and roiling landscapes, would be systematically tamed and controlled. The Roil, once a chaotic natural force, would be harnessed to reshape the land in Phyrexia’s image. Zendikar’s adventurous spirit would be crushed under the weight of Phyrexian orthodoxy.

The Fall of Ravnica

The guilds, once proud and distinct, would be warped into grotesque parodies of their former selves. Imagine the Azorius Senate, once the upholders of law, being turned into enforcers of Phyrexian decrees, cold and devoid of compassion. The Rakdos cult, known for their chaotic revelry, would become harbingers of terror, spreading fear to keep the populace in line.

Rowan and Will face Ashiok

Rowan and Will Kenrith. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Let’s envision a scenario where the siblings Will and Rowan Kenrith overcome their differences to confront a common foe, the mysterious planeswalker Ashiok, who is implicated in Eldraine’s curse. Combining Will’s mastery of ice and Rowan’s command of lightning, they strategize to counter Ashiok’s illusions and dream manipulations. The siblings’ unyielding resolve and newfound unity overwhelm Ashiok’s shadowy tricks, leading to their triumph.

Such a resolution would not only provide a satisfying conclusion to the narrative but also explore the themes of unity and reconciliation. This imagined ending would offer closure to the story, tying up loose ends and showcasing the growth and development of the two central characters.

Aclazotz takes Ixalan’s core

Chimil, the Inner Sun. Image via WotC

Having just prevailed over the Mycotyrant and his army, the diverse group of explorers have no time to savor the moment of victory. Their triumph is cut short by the sudden and aggressive arrival of Aclazotz and his new servant Vito, escalating the conflict to a new level. Aclazotz quickly defeats the exhausted heroes and takes control of Ixalan’s core.

Now in possession of Ixalan’s most prized treasure, the giant bat god grows so powerful he can dominate not only Ixalan but alter reality to his will and disrupt the balance of the multiverse.

Chandra and Nissa reunite

Chandra and Company against Phyrexia. Image via WotC

Chandra and Nissa find themselves reunited after Nissa breaks free from Phyrexia’s control. Their meeting, filled with emotion, begins tentatively as both are wary of the changes and trials they have endured. But, as they reconnect, their bond rekindles, strengthened by the trials they’ve overcome.

Their reunion symbolizes not just a personal triumph over external control but also the reclamation of their own identities and feelings. Together, they embark on a new journey, their relationship deepened by their experiences and shared struggles.