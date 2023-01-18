MTG Staff of Compleation defines Phyrexian power in All Will Be One

Multiple Magic: The Gathering formats have a new Mythic Rare Artifact from Phyrexia: All Will Be One that synergizes with a variety of mechanics and strategies.

Built into the design of Phyrexia: All Will Be One is the concept of Compleation, perfecting fleshly beings by transforming them into machines. The Phyrexians are represented by the Toxic mechanic, Poison counters, and of course Compleated mana that can either cost life or mana of a specific color to cast. The Mythic Rare Staff of Compleation encompasses all of these representations into one card, scoring a flavor win for the MTG set and formats like Commander.

Staff of Compleation

Exchanging life for something of value is the Phyrexian way, with Staff of Compleation offering players up to five options that can even get repeated each turn with enough mana.

Staff of Compleation

Mana cost : Three of any color mana

: Three of any color mana Type : Artifact

: Artifact Rarity : Mythic Rare

: Mythic Rare Ability one : Tap and pay one life—Destroy target permanent you own

: Tap and pay one life—Destroy target permanent you own Ability two : Tap and pay two life—Add one mana of any color

: Tap and pay two life—Add one mana of any color Ability three : Tap and pay three life—Proliferate

: Tap and pay three life—Proliferate Ability four : Tap and pay four life—Draw a card

: Tap and pay four life—Draw a card Ability five: Pay five mana—Untap Staff of Compleation

The first ability might seem odd to some players, but it can protect against spells that exile a targeted permanent while also activating Death triggers that advance your gameplay strategies. Paying two life is spot on for mana of any color while paying four life to draw a card is on the expensive side.

Paying three life to Proliferate, however, may have major implications within MTG formats like Pioneer, Commander, and maybe even Standard depending on how much Proliferate support there is in ONE. Decks that utilize +1/+1 counters, especially on creatures with Lifegain won’t care about the cost of life points to Proliferate and will take that option every turn if possible.

Proliferation is one of the strongest MTG mechanics of all time and ONE just gave players a solid Artifact that can trigger Proliferation at least once a turn by simply paying three life points.

Players can test out Staff of Compleation at ONE prerelease events that start on Feb. 3 or through the digital launch that takes place on Feb. 7.