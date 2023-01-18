MTG spells in graveyard matter with Capricious Hellraiser, Phyrexian dragon

Spells in the Magic: The Gathering graveyard will matter with Capricious Hellraiser on the board, a Phyrexian dragon in All Will Be One that’s packed with Mythic Rare value.

Compleation can happen to any type of life form and the plane of Phyrexia in All Will Be One is showing off a variety of creature types that have been perfected. Spoilers first showed off a Phyrexian dinosaur in Mono-Green, followed by Capricious Hellraiser, a Phyrexian dragon that can enter the battlefield at a reduced cost based on the number of cards in your graveyard.

Capricious Hellraiser

Capricious Hellraiser

Mana cost : 3RRR

: 3RRR Type : Creature—Phyrexian Dragon

: Creature—Phyrexian Dragon Rarity : Mythic Rare

: Mythic Rare Stats : 4/4

: 4/4 Keyword : Flying

: Flying Passive ability : This spell costs three less to cast if you have nine or more cards in your graveyard

: This spell costs three less to cast if you have nine or more cards in your graveyard Ability: When Capricious Hellraiser enters the battlefield, exile three cards at random from your graveyard. Choose a noncreature, nonland card from among them and copy it. You may cast the copy without paying its mana cost

A 4/4 Flying dragon at a cost of six mana is steep, especially in formats like Standard. But in an Izzet (Blue/Red) spells matter build, Capricious Hellraiser has potential as a two-of finisher. Most spells matter Izzet decks in the Standard meta are on the aggressive side, but fall short when games run long.

Capricious Hellraiser might be an answer to spells matter decks that are looking to have an alternative win-con when games run long. Players who can cast the Phyrexian dragon at its reduced cost and copy a spell from the graveyard for only three mana can easily swing a board state in their favor, especially if the spell gives Capricious Hellraiser Haste for that turn.

Players can test out the Phyrexian dragon Capricious Hellraiser when the ONE set digitally releases on Feb. 7, or at prerelease events that start on Feb. 3.