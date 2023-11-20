MTG Secret Lair Secretversary drops with bonus promo card

Wizards of the Coast officially launched the Secret Lair Secretversary on Nov. 20, showcasing multiple Magic: The Gathering crossovers from Jurassic World to Tomb Raider.

Secretversary is the annual celebration of Secret Lair drops that began in 2019, with the 2023 drop featuring a variety of themes and card styles. WotC has even included a Secret Lair drop that collectors and players can grab from their WPN local game store, featuring the poster-style trippy art on Calling All Hydra Heads.

All Hydra Heads. Image via WotC

Several other MTG Secret Lair drops showcase themes from Lost Caverns of Ixalan through two Jurassic World drops and Tomb Raider drops. The first Jurassic World package focuses on dinosaurs through movie poster art and the second highlights four Dr. Ian Malcolm cards. Both of the Jurassic World drops are MTG reprints showcasing new art.

Ian Convalescent Charmer. Image via WotC Chaotic Chaotician. Image via WotC Etali, Primal Storm. Image via WotC Velociraptor. Image via WotC

Highlighting exploration from Lost Caverns of Ixalan is the Universes Beyond IP crossover with Tomb Raider, featuring a new MTG card called Lara Croft, Tomb Raider. The remaining six cards in the Secret Lair drop are Magic reprints that showcase Tomb Raider art, along with a token.

The Secretversary drop for December also includes other packages like Tales of the Time Stoppers, which features comic book art on classic MTG cards like Beacon of Tomorrows and Nexus of Fate. Land lovers can collect the full art Snow Basic lands through the Paradise Frost drop. Those who like cyber art can grab the Mycosynthwave Secret Lair drop, while Artifact fans have the Through the Wormhole drop.

Locust God Promo card. Image via WotC

All collectors who spend over $200 on a single order will receive The Locust God MTG Secret Lair promo card. WotC is also running a 10-percent off sale on all drops from Nov. 20 to 27, which is when the Secretversary drop officially ends.