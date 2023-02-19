MTG Secret Lair drop brings Manga Compleated planeswalkers to local game stores

Nicol Bolas Dragon-God Sorin, Imperious Bloodlord Sarkhan, Dragonsoul Ugin, the Ineffable Secret Lair art Secret Lair art Secret Lair art Secret Lair art Secret Lair art Secret Lair art Secret Lair art

Wizards of the Coast is expanding on Secret Lair drops, bringing Magic: The Gathering cards with unique art that can’t be found anywhere else to local Wizards Play Network stores.

An exclusive WPN Secret Lair is coming soon to local game stores, revealed by WotC at MagicCon Philadelphia. The change in how Secret Lair drops can get purchased is a big deal in the Magic community. Since the first release of Secret Lair drops in 2019, WotC has managed all sales through online transactions.

The release of the Secret Lair LGS exclusive drop, More Borderless Planeswalkers, will be the first local game store drop. It expands upon the “What if” Compleated planeswalkers that were included in the Phyrexia: All Will Be One set. Planeswalkers featured in the exclusive Secret Lair drop are Ugin, the Ineffable, Sorin, Imperious Bloodlord, Sarkhan, Dragonsoul, and Nicol Bolas Dragon-God.

No release date was revealed by WotC for the More Borderless Planeswalkers Secret Lair drop at local game stores, But artwork for future drops was also previewed. The names of the cards the art will show up on weren’t revealed.

Release dates for the exclusive LGS Secret Lair are expected to get revealed soon. Collectors who enjoy alternative art on Magic cards can check out the Winter Superdrop Secret Lair, which ends in 35 days.